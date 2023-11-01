Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
PR Newswire
01.11.2023 | 21:36
Citycon Oyj: Inside information: Citycon decided on a quarterly distribution

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 1 November 2023 at 21:00 hrs

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2023, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.125 per share will be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the repayment 20 December 2023. The equity repayment will be paid on 29 December 2023.

Following the asset distribution on 29 December 2023, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total equity repayment of EUR 0.50 per share during the year 2023 and the Board of Directors has fully exercised the asset distribution authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting.

CITYCON OYJ



Further information:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.2 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-information-citycon-decided-on-a-quarterly-distribution-301974852.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
