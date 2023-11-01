

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96258.5% to $3.44 billion from $3.57 million last year.



DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.32 - $3.37 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $13.58 -$13.73 Bln



