WKN: A0X88Z | ISIN: US0268747849 | Ticker-Symbol: AINN
Tradegate
01.11.23
15:58 Uhr
58,90 Euro
+0,95
+1,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,7058,9022:01
58,4558,8021:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023 | 21:46
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enstar Group Limited: Enstar Closes Previously Announced Transaction With AIG

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has closed the previously announced transaction with American International Group, Inc. ("AIG") to provide protection to AIG on its retained exposure to adverse development on Validus Re's loss reserves.

The cover became effective as of the closing of AIG's sale of Validus Re to RenaissanceRe on November 1, 2023, when all regulatory approvals were obtained and all closing conditions were satisfied.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global.

Contact: Group Communications
Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645


