

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



Earnings: $17.95 million in Q3 vs. -$2.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q3 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $19.03 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $830.21 million in Q3 vs. $784.00 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken