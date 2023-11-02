

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $209.27 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $184.26 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $149.62 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $6.33 billion from $6.75 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $209.27 Mln. vs. $184.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.25 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q1): $6.33 Bln vs. $6.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.00B - $6.30B



