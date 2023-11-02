Unlocking London High-End Real Estate: CitaDAO Completes 5 West Halkin Street Tokenisation

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / CitaDAO, a global real estate tokenisation platform, proudly announces the successful completion of the fourth Introducing Real Estate On-chain (IRO). The real estate property located at 5 West Halkin Street, London was tokenised for US$ 4,284,000. This achievement not only reinforces CitaDAO's leading position in the commercial real estate sector but also showcases the potential of blockchain technology in advancing the real estate industry.

Nestled in Belgravia, one of London's most sought-after locations and most highly priced in the world, 5 West Halkin Street is a testament to CitaDAO's commitment to tokenise high value, real-world assets. This district, renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurants, upscale hotels, and proximity to historic Buckingham Palace and green oases like the Royal Parks, encapsulates the finest London has to offer. Major retailers thrive in the vicinity, benefiting from the property's superb connectivity: Knightsbridge, Sloane Square underground stations, and the comprehensive Victoria transport hub.

Key IRO Recap

Address: 5 West Halkin Street, Belgravia, London, UK

IRO Value: US$ 4,284,000

IRO Dates: Oct 5 - Nov 2, 2023

CitaDAO has previously showcased the reliability of their process by successfully tokenising two (20SML0253 and 18SML0711) industrial properties in Singapore. This innovation, rooted in our commitment to democratise access, empowers anyone globally to venture into commercial real estate. Access to high quality commercial real estate is no longer reserved for a privileged few. Prime real estate in global hubs like London and Singapore becomes accessible, allowing diverse investors to hold stakes in prestigious properties.

Joel Lin, Co-founder of CitaDAO, said, "We are committed to finding the best deals and bringing them on-chain. Given the current interest rate climate, we think this is the best time to add exposure to commercial real estate in your portfolio."

As reported by the Bank of International Settlements recently, tokenization has the potential to significantly enhance efficiency and transparency in financial markets. Transparency and legality remain paramount in CitaDAO's operations. Each tokenisation process strictly adheres to local laws, ensuring a trustworthy framework for investors.

Protecting the rights of token holders

Despite the known benefits of tokenisation, the industry remains a niche and few assets have been tokenised. CitaDAO believes that for tokenisation to gain greater adoption, there must be a clear path for tokenholders to redeem the asset the tokens claim to represent - ie de-tokenisation. Token holders must have the privilege of redeeming the title deed. We have demonstrated this through the redemption of title deed by token holders for the 18 Sin Ming Lane, Singapore asset, which is a testament to the decentralized nature and legitimacy of the tokenisation process we have designed.

As we forge ahead, CitaDAO is poised to unlock additional prime real estate around the world. Dive deep into the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenisation ecosystem with CitaDAO. For insights or inquiries, reach out to us through our social media channels listed at https://citadao.io

