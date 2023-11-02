

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan jumped 9.0 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 670.612 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



Banknotes in circulation rose 0.3 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 2.4 percent. Current account balances jumped an annual 11.2 percent, including an 11.5 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 6.4 percent at 679.635 trillion yen.



