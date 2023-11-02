

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Zalando SE (ZLNDY), a German online fashion retailer, reported that its third quarter net loss narrowed to 8.2 million euros from 35.4 million euros in the prior year. The company confirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT and adjusted its guidance for Gross Merchandise Volume and revenue.



Adjusted group EBIT for the third quarter rose 23.2 million euros from 13.5 million euros last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined 3.2% to 2.3 billion euros from the prior year.



Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the third quarter declined 2.4% to 3.2 billion euros from the previous year.



Adjusted EBIT guidance for the financial year 2023 remains unchanged at 300 million euros-350 million euros.



The company now expects GMV to develop between -2% and 1% to 14.5 billion euros -14.9 billion euros for the financial year 2023. Revenue is expected to develop between -3% and -0.5% to 10.0 billion euros -10.3 billion euros.



Previously, Zalando said GMV and revenue are more likely to be in the lower half of the initial guidance ranges of 1 percent to 7 percent for GMV growth and -1 percent to 4 percent for revenue growth.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken