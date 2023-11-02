Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190
02.11.2023 | 05:10
Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Purchase and Lease of One Airbus A320neo and One Airbus A321neo Aircraft to Iberia

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the purchase and lease of one Airbus A320neo aircraft and one Airbus A321neo aircraft to Iberia, the flag carrier of Spain. Both aircraft delivered in October of 2023.

"Griffin is delighted to welcome Iberia as a new customer with the purchase and lease back of two new A320neo Family aircraft. We look forward to building upon this long-term relationship with Iberia and its parent IAG as we support their fleet modernization ambitions. This transaction reinforces Griffin's commitment to investing in new, fuel-efficient aircraft which minimize carbon emissions," said Marc Baer, President of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

About Iberia

Iberia, part of International Airlines Group, is the largest Spanish airline and a leader between Latin America and Europe. Additional to its passenger's business, Iberia is also involved in aircraft maintenance, airport handling services and cargo.

Investor InquiriesPress Inquiries
James MoriartyLauren Groom
Head of Investor Relationslgroom@griffingam.com (mailto:lgroom@griffingam.com)
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie (mailto:jmoriarty@griffingam.ie)



