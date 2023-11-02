

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than 2-week highs of 0.5897 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7971 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5879 and 1.8009, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 88.62 from a recent low of 88.44.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.77 against the euro and 89.00 against the yen.



