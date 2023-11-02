

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.0602 against the euro and 1.2197 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0587 and 1.2181, respectively.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 150.15, 0.9025 and 1.3824 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 150.57, 0.9056 and 1.3836, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound, 147.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc and 1.36 against the loonie.



