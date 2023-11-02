Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2023 | 06:06
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metron Aviation: Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data at the Dubai Airshow

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation, a global leader in Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solutions will partner with FlightAware in a presentation on November 13, 2023, at the Dubai Airshow, UAE.

Metron Aviation Logo

The presentation will cover the operational goals of ATFM, the importance of prediction accuracy as a function of data integration and the expanded capabilities global surveillance providers like FlightAware can provide in an ATFM environment. Expanded surveillance datasets have allowed Metron Aviation's Harmony ATFM solution to significantly improve the prediction accuracy of long-haul international traffic for airspace crossings and airport arrival hours prior to the events occurring. This increase to prediction accuracy based on a wider dataset will be demonstrated through a real-life customer use case, as well as exploring additional areas of integration between the two industry partners.

Monday November 13, 2023, Brett Fujisaki, Vice President Sales & Business Development, Metron Aviation and Toby Tucker, Sales Director, EMEA, FlightAware will address the conferees on Aviation Leaders Integrate Global Surveillance Data - Current and Future. They will summarize ATFM concepts, benefits, and provide examples of real-life and future operational applications around the world.

About FlightAware
FlightAware, a part of Collins Aerospace, is a leading provider of real-time and historical flight information and insights to the global aviation community. FlightAware serves all segments of the aviation marketplace through best-in-class applications and data services that provide comprehensive information about the current and predicted movement of aircraft. As a single source of accurate and actionable data for aviation players large and small, FlightAware is Central to Aviation®.

About Metron Aviation
Metron Aviation is a global leader in air traffic flow management solutions for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus - to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264036/Metron_Aviation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aviation-leaders-integrate-global-surveillance-data-at-the-dubai-airshow-301975074.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.