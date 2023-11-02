DJ DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Takeover DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy 2023-11-02 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Bio-Strategy Limited ("Bio-Strategy"), the largest independent distributor of scientific instruments in Australia and New Zealand. With this acquisition, DKSH grows its Scientific Instrumentation business in line with Business Unit Technology's strategy to build resilience and deliver profitable growth.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)