Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
WKN: A1JU9U | ISIN: CH0126673539
01.11.23
58,38 Euro
02.11.2023 | 07:31
DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy

DKSH Technology Strengthens Its Business in Australia and New Zealand With the Acquisition of Bio-Strategy 
2023-11-02 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Media release 
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Bio-Strategy Limited ("Bio-Strategy"), the largest independent distributor of 
scientific instruments in Australia and New Zealand. With this acquisition, DKSH grows its Scientific Instrumentation 
business in line with Business Unit Technology's strategy to build resilience and deliver profitable growth.

November 02, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

