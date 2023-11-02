

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK), a Swiss sanitary products company, on Thursday reported a decline in net income for the first nine-month period of 2023, amidst a fall in sales, reflecting a negative currency impact of CHF 119 million due to the strengthening of the Swiss franc against most other currencies.



For the nine-month period to September 30, Geberit posted a net profit of CHF 516.3 million or CHF 15.32 per share, lesser than CHF 541.3 million or CHF 15.56 per share registered for same period last year.



Pre-tax income stood at CHF 615.7 million as against CHF 642.5 million a year ago.



Operating income or EBIT was at CHF 634 million, compared with CHF 652.7 million in 2022.



EBITDA dropped to CHF 748.7 million from last year's CHF 766.8 million.



Sales were CHF 2.389 billion, down from CHF 2.724 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for full year, the company said: 'Management expects a mid-single-digit decline in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of 29% to 30%. The EBITDA margin in the second half of the year is always lower than in the first half due to seasonal factors.'



