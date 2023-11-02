Syntagma Capital today announces that it has completed its acquisition of Aginode (https://www.aginode.net), formerly known as Nexans Telecom Data.

The company, rebranded a few months ago to Aginode, designs, manufactures, and distributes smart connectivity solutions based on optical fibre and copper technologies to data centers, smart buildings, and telecom operators. In 2022, the business generated ca. €200m in revenues across 100+ countries thanks to its 8 industrial sites in France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Morocco and China. The business employs ca. 680 employees worldwide.

"Syntagma is pleased to announce today the completion of the Aginode transaction, the second portfolio company of the fund. The M&A market remains challenging and this achievement demonstrates our ability to navigate through uncertain times and continue to provide divestiture solutions that deliver speed and certainty while being highly selective on our capital allocation," said Syntagma Managing Partner Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult.

"We are thrilled by Aginode's potential and look forward to teaming up with the management to steer the company towards a future of unprecedented success," said Syntagma Partner Frank Coenen.

Syntagma's team involved in the transaction included Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult (Managing Partner), Frank Coenen (Partner), Benjamin Dahan (Partner), João Pilecco (Senior Vice President), Ludovic Ruffenach (Senior Associate), and Alicia Azéma (Senior Analyst).

Syntagma was advised by Willkie Farr Gallagher (Hugo Nocerino, Ji-Soo Kim, Rudy Merlet, Faustine Viala, Charles Bodreau, Charles-Antoine Erignac, Jordan Pontal), PwC Transaction (Eric Douheret, Clément Meudec, François-Xavier Bornet, Edouard Bitton), PwC Tax and Legal (Anne-Valerie Attias-Assouline, Mathieu Norest, Morgane Croisier, Aurélie Cluzel-d'Andlau, Claire Pascal Oury), Roland Berger (Victor Marcais, Yaroslav Stetsenko) and ERM (Maryelle Ouvrard, ChinChin Lim).

About Syntagma Capital

Syntagma invests in companies that can benefit from hands-on operational expertise to accelerate growth and improve performance for all stakeholders. We are true operators with experience working in and managing companies on a global scale, leveraging our in-house resources to develop successful strategies, execute them to realize their full potential and create sustainable long-term value. Syntagma invests and operates companies in a broad range of industries with a specific focus on the material, chemical, industrial and business services markets and including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services and other industries. Syntagma, as signatory of the UN PRI, is committed to high ESG standards across all its investments and is based in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit: https://syntagmacapital.com

