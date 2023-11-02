

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish Healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Thursday reported net profit of DKK 61.720 billion or DKK 13.71 per share for the 9-month period, 47% higher than DKK 41.933 billion or DKK 9.21 per share in the previous-year period, helped by growth in sales. The company, however, slashed full year sales and profit growth outlook.



Revenue rose 29% to DKK 166.398 billion from DKK 128.862 billion a year ago, driven by rise product sales, particularly in Diabetes and Obesity care.



Commenting about the full-year outlook, the company said, 'On 13 October, the 2023 outlook was raised with sales and operating profit growth at CER now expected to be 32-38% and 40-46%, respectively. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are now expected to be 4 and 7 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively.'



