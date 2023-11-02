Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
02 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 01 November 2023 it purchased a total of 250,571 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           186,597     63,974 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.144     GBP0.993 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.106     GBP0.963 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.129516    GBP0.982110

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,940,204 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4957       1.106         XDUB      10:06:40      00067578755TRLO0 
6043       1.114         XDUB      11:00:46      00067579739TRLO0 
3666       1.110         XDUB      11:00:55      00067579744TRLO0 
965       1.110         XDUB      11:00:55      00067579743TRLO0 
2448       1.110         XDUB      11:00:55      00067579745TRLO0 
1080       1.120         XDUB      11:53:08      00067580445TRLO0 
5000       1.120         XDUB      11:53:08      00067580444TRLO0 
3180       1.120         XDUB      11:54:08      00067580460TRLO0 
5000       1.120         XDUB      11:54:08      00067580459TRLO0 
4617       1.120         XDUB      11:55:38      00067580482TRLO0 
1200       1.126         XDUB      12:55:36      00067582026TRLO0 
5000       1.126         XDUB      12:55:36      00067582025TRLO0 
5000       1.126         XDUB      13:03:36      00067582310TRLO0 
6909       1.130         XDUB      13:34:45      00067583912TRLO0 
1916       1.126         XDUB      13:39:09      00067584207TRLO0 
4926       1.126         XDUB      13:39:09      00067584206TRLO0 
6891       1.126         XDUB      13:46:09      00067584572TRLO0 
12        1.126         XDUB      13:46:09      00067584571TRLO0 
108       1.126         XDUB      13:52:18      00067584840TRLO0 
2660       1.128         XDUB      14:03:43      00067585303TRLO0 
4926       1.128         XDUB      14:03:43      00067585302TRLO0 
604       1.124         XDUB      14:15:43      00067585741TRLO0 
4926       1.124         XDUB      14:15:43      00067585740TRLO0 
4966       1.124         XDUB      14:15:43      00067585739TRLO0 
6100       1.130         XDUB      15:02:55      00067588123TRLO0 
3454       1.130         XDUB      15:02:55      00067588122TRLO0 
6255       1.128         XDUB      15:06:43      00067588299TRLO0 
7106       1.130         XDUB      15:14:47      00067588562TRLO0 
6480       1.130         XDUB      15:14:47      00067588564TRLO0 
11        1.130         XDUB      15:20:47      00067588740TRLO0 
5000       1.134         XDUB      15:40:48      00067589499TRLO0 
5000       1.134         XDUB      15:41:48      00067589538TRLO0 
4023       1.134         XDUB      15:43:48      00067589628TRLO0 
8388       1.138         XDUB      15:49:16      00067590161TRLO0 
9934       1.142         XDUB      15:56:38      00067590547TRLO0 
1408       1.144         XDUB      15:59:48      00067590740TRLO0 
5000       1.144         XDUB      15:59:48      00067590739TRLO0 
6790       1.140         XDUB      16:02:30      00067590836TRLO0 
21366      1.140         XDUB      16:17:44      00067591460TRLO0 
3000       1.140         XDUB      16:18:14      00067591491TRLO0 
282       1.140         XDUB      16:18:14      00067591490TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5585       96.30         XLON      10:06:40      00067578754TRLO0 
6615       96.40         XLON      10:31:44      00067579257TRLO0 
1080       96.40         XLON      10:31:44      00067579258TRLO0 
4971       96.80         XLON      11:00:46      00067579738TRLO0 
2000       98.60         XLON      13:33:32      00067583834TRLO0 
6400       98.70         XLON      13:33:32      00067583835TRLO0 
5709       98.50         XLON      13:34:45      00067583913TRLO0 
4770       98.10         XLON      15:14:47      00067588563TRLO0 
6144       99.10         XLON      15:51:55      00067590325TRLO0 
1900       99.10         XLON      15:51:55      00067590326TRLO0 
1800       99.30         XLON      15:57:25      00067590599TRLO0 
6700       99.30         XLON      15:57:25      00067590600TRLO0 
6700       99.20         XLON      16:03:30      00067590860TRLO0 
3600       99.20         XLON      16:03:30      00067590861TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  282113 
EQS News ID:  1763025 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1763025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

