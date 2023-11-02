

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF), a German medical and safety tech company, on Wednesday reported earnings for the first nine months compared to a loss last year on higher demand for its products.



The company reported earnings of 47.1 million euros compared with a loss of 112.7 million euros in the prior year.



EBIT was 76.9 million euros compares with a loss before interest and taxes of 148.3 million euros in the previous year. This brought the margin to 3.3 percent from a negative 7.3 percent of last year.



Revenues increased 14.5 percent to 2.320 billion euros from 2.027 billion euros of the prior year. It increased by 17.1 percent net of currency effects.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects an EBIT margin of 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent, higher than the previous guidance of 0.0 percent to 3.0 percent.



The company kept its revenue outlook unchanged and continues to expect a net revenue of 7.0 percent to 11.0 percent.



On Wednesday, Dragerwerk shares closed at 47.70 EUR, up 0.32% in Germany.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken