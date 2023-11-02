

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC reported first half profit before tax of 1.1 billion pounds, up 29% from prior year. Earnings per share was 8.3 pence compared to 8.8 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 4.1 billion pounds, up 6%, and up 4% on a pro forma basis. Adjusted earnings per share was 10.0 pence compared to 9.7 pence.



First half reported revenue was 10.4 billion pounds, in line with the prior year. Adjusted revenue was 10.4 billion pounds, up 3% on a pro forma basis.



The Group confirmed financial outlook for fiscal 2024 with normalised free cash flow now expected towards the top end of the guidance range.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.31 pence per share.



