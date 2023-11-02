

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), engaged in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products on Thursday announced the appointment of Soraya Benchikh as Chief Financial Officer.



Soraya would join the BAT p.l.c. and Management Boards from 1 May 2024, succeeding Javed Iqbal, who would continue to serve as interim Finance Director until 30 April 2024.



Soraya has previously spent 20 years at BAT where she served as President of BAT France, Area Director for East and Southern Africa, and Regional Finance Director for Europe.



Soraya has been President, Europe at Diageo plc since January 2023, having joined Diageo as Managing Director for Northern Europe in July 2020. Earlier in her career, Soraya has worked in finance roles at General Electric and Gillette.



