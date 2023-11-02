Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02
[01.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,315,491.00
|USD
|0
|42,643,873.08
|5.8293
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,046,667.39
|5.2873
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,635,921.00
|GBP
|0
|36,356,496.38
|7.8423
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,855,658.70
|7.098