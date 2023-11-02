

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc (SHEL), on Thursday, announced the commencement of a $3.5 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of about three months.



The buyback programme, which is subject to market conditions, is expected to be completed prior to the company's Q4 2023 results announcement, scheduled for February 1, 2024.



The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of ordinary shares under the London contracts is $2 billion and the maximum consideration for the purchase of ordinary shares under the Netherlands contract is $1.5 billion.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken