Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the inaugural edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play." This resource is designed to serve as a strategic compass for everyone involved in the ever-evolving gaming industry and game development community.

The inaugural Fall 2023 edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play" offers an in-depth exploration of the core domains shaping our industry, such as Payments, Mobile Gaming, and Product Development. With projections indicating a global market worth $211.2 billion by 2025, this report provides a unique viewpoint on the opportunities ahead for everyone in the industry. Consider this report not merely as a snapshot of the current gaming landscape but as a comprehensive, forward-thinking guide packed with actionable insights, deep analyses, and expert perspectives. Whether you're a game developer or a seasoned industry professional, this report aims to serve as your roadmap for navigating the complex future of gaming.

Diving into the latest insights from Xsolla, the global real-time payment transactions landscape has gone through a transformative shift. In 2022, the sector reported a robust $195 billion in transactions, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 63.2%. Looking ahead to 2027, projections are set at an astounding $511.7 billion, maintaining the same year-on-year growth rate. By then, it is anticipated that 28% of all electronic payments globally will be conducted in real time. These compelling figures highlight the momentum of the digital payments industry, with Xsolla poised to be at the forefront of this evolution.

34% of gamers had demonstrated their continued dedication to cloud gaming, showing a willingness to spend between $10 and $30 monthly. This strong interest not only highlighted the growing appeal of cloud gaming solutions but also emphasized the need for ongoing innovation and investment in this sector.

Focusing on Brazil in the report, the country emerged as a powerhouse in the digital transaction landscape in 2022. Brazil accounted for 15% of all real-time transactions worldwide last year. Notably, with a growth rate of 228.9% year-on-year, Brazil stood as the third fastest-growing real-time payments market globally in 2022. This remarkable trajectory emphasized the importance of the market in the broader context of global electronic payments. As Xsolla continues to monitor and engage with global markets, Brazil's performance remains undeniably pivotal.

"The Xsolla State of Play Report is more than just an industry summary; it serves as a comprehensive playbook to navigate the intricate elements of the gaming ecosystem," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "Acknowledging that 2022 was a challenging year for many, we see 2023 as a year of rebound. Our report delves into market trends, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer behavior to equip game developers and industry leaders with the insights they need for a successful turnaround."

As we continue to chart the ever-changing terrain of the gaming industry, we invite you to anticipate the next edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play," scheduled for release in January 2024. This forthcoming installment will furnish game developers and industry professionals with in-depth analyses from this past year and actionable insights tailored to meet the challenges and opportunities of the evolving gaming landscape in 2024.

The Xsolla Report: The State of Play is now available for complimentary download. To secure your copy and gain invaluable insights into the gaming industry, visit our website: xsolla.pro/xsolla-report

