

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group Plc (MTO.L), a British facilities management company, said on Thursday that it has acquired GBE Converge Group or GBE, a fire safety and communications technology solutions provider, for a maximum cash consideration of 27 million pounds.



This includes an initial payment of 20 million pounds and performance based deferred payments of up to 7 million pounds over three years.



The Group will fund the acquisition from its existing facilities.



Phil Bentley, Chief Executive of Mitie, said: 'The acquisition of GBE brings sophisticated intelligence-based Fire & Security capabilities and enables Mitie to broaden the range of projects we can self-deliver for our customers in the built environment.'



For 2022, GBE had posted revenue of 36 million pounds, with EBITDA of 2.4million pounds.



With over two-decades of experience, GBE delivers a broad range of fire and security solutions, including fire detection and suppression systems, access control, intruder alarms, CCTV, and security management systems.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

