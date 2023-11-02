DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim 02-Nov-2023 / 07:49 GMT/BST THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2 November 2023 R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Proposed further investment by PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk ("DSN") in PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), sale of PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM") and rationalisation of REA's group structure (the "Transactions") Highlights -- Proposed further investment of approximately USD50 million* (net of associated costs) in REA Kaltim, the company's principal operating subsidiary, to increase DSN's participation in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent -- Potential sale of CDM, a wholly owned subsidiary of REA Kaltim, valuing CDM's business at USD25 million* -- Net proceeds of up to approximately USD75 million resulting in a reduction of net debt to approximately USD110 million and a strengthened REA group balance sheet -- Increased cash resources following completion of the Transactions allowing for the payment of all arrears of dividends then outstanding on preference shares and ensuring the availability of funds to meet the repayment of group's GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes falling due for repayment on 31 August 2025 -- Opportunity being taken to rationalise certain REA group subsidiaries, permitting the group to focus on remaining core plantings and leading to operational efficiencies -- Transactions to result in REA achieving 100 per cent ownership of PT Prasetia Utama ("PU") and its extension planting programme (currently 85 per cent held) -- Proposals in respect of the further investment in REA Kaltim, CDM and PU to be subject to shareholder approval * Based on the REA group's consolidated management accounts (unaudited) as at 31 August 2023 and net debt position at that date Proposed further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim Plantations The company is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with DSN pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, PT Agro Pratama ("AP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of DSN incorporated in Indonesia, will subscribe for further shares in the capital of REA Kaltim (the "DSN subscription"). The DSN subscription will increase the investment of the DSN group in the share capital of REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent. REA Kaltim is the principal operating subsidiary of the company, incorporated in Indonesia and currently owned as to 85 per cent by the company and 15 per cent by the DSN group. REA Kaltim is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. DSN is an Indonesian plantation and natural resources company listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta and has been an investor in REA Kaltim for the past seven years. The DSN group's current investment in REA Kaltim is held through AP (which currently holds 5 per cent of the current issued share capital of REA Kaltim) and a sister company to AP, PT Swakarsa Sinarsentosa ("SWA") (which holds 10 per cent of the current issued share capital of REA Kaltim). The principal conditions to which the DSN subscription is subject are the receipt by the company of shareholder approval as required by the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the receipt of consent from PT Bank Mandiri Tbk as lender to REA Kaltim. The subscription monies due from AP for the DSN subscription will be payable in cash and will be calculated by reference to the consolidated net assets as at 31 December 2023 of REA Kaltim and its continuing subsidiaries (being all of REA Kaltim's existing subsidiaries other than PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM"), PT Kartanegara Kumalasakti ("KKS "), PT Persada Bangun Jaya ("PBJ2") and PU (together the "excluded subsidiaries") which, as detailed below, are proposed to be divested by REA Kaltim) (REA Kaltim and its continuing subsidiaries being the "continuing REA Kaltim group"). In valuing the net assets of the REA Kaltim group for the purposes of the DSN subscription, the plantation and related assets will be valued at: (a) USD10,500 for each planted hectare owned by the continuing REA Kaltim group (some 31,000 hectares), subject to certain minor exclusions and to a deduction of USD6,000 per hectare in respect of 515 hectares to reflect the prospective release of such hectarage to an unrelated third party for coal mining; and (b) USD12.5 million in respect of the net present value of future economic benefits from the two biogas plants owned by REA Kaltim. The valuation of USD10,500 per hectare includes the value attributed to related property, plant and equipment, including the continuing REA Kaltim group's three oil mills and the transhipment terminal. The shareholdings in the excluded subsidiaries will be valued at the expected net proceeds from the proposed divestment of these companies by REA Kaltim and the balance of the assets and the liabilities of the continuing REA Kaltim group will be reflected at book value. Certain other minor adjustments will be made. The DSN subscription is estimated at USD52 million based on an implied value of the continuing REA Kaltim group of USD170 million as derived from the REA group's consolidated management accounts (unaudited) as at 31 August 2023 with the final subscription price to be determined as detailed below. In connection with the DSN subscription, AP has agreed to advance USD10 million to REA Kaltim within 7 days following execution on 2 November 2023 of the share subscription agreement, by way of a pre-closing loan guaranteed by the company. AP's obligation to make such loan is not conditional on the Transactions completing. If the DSN subscription does not become unconditional or is otherwise terminated, the pre-closing loan will be repayable in cash together with interest at 5.75 per cent per annum. The pre-closing loan will facilitate satisfaction of conditions to the DSN subscription, including the intended rationalisation of subsidiaries of REA Kaltim as described below. Provided that the DSN subscription becomes unconditional, REA Kaltim will repay the pre-closing loan to AP in cash, together with interest at 5.75 per cent per annum, on completion of the issue of the new shares in REA Kaltim to AP. At the same time, AP will pay to REA Kaltim an amount equal to 90 per cent of an estimate of the subscription price on account of the final subscription price. The final subscription price will then be determined by reference to the audited balance sheet of REA Kaltim as at 31 December 2023, which balance sheet is expected to be available by 30 June 2024. Following the determination of the final subscription price, AP will pay the excess of the final subscription price over the aggregate amounts paid by AP on account (or, should such be the case, REA Kaltim will reimburse the shortfall). As soon as practicable following the issue of the new shares in REA Kaltim to AP, the DSN group will increase its shareholder loan to REA Kaltim by refinancing a proportion of the company's shareholder loan to REA Kaltim, such that, following such refinancing, the aggregate balance of the shareholder loans owed by REA Kaltim will be owed as to 65 per cent to the company and as to 35 per cent to the DSN group. At the relevant time, the outstanding shareholder loans are expected to be USD23.2 million, provided as to 85 per cent (USD19.7 million) by the company and 15 per cent by the DSN group (USD3.5 million). On that basis, the DSN group would advance, and the company would be repaid, USD4.6 million to adjust the loan balances to USD15.1 million from the company (65 per cent) and USD8.1 million from the DSN group (35 per cent). In connection with the DSN subscription, the company has acknowledged that the DSN group may gradually, over the period to 30 June 2028, seek to increase its participation in REA Kaltim to an eventual level of 49 per cent. Any such proposed increase will be subject to agreement of the price and other terms at the time and subject to the receipt of all necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of REA shareholders, to the extent required. Potential sale of CDM The company is seeking to sell CDM and has granted the DSN group a priority right to acquire CDM (the "potential CDM sale"). CDM, a wholly owned subsidiary of REA Kaltim, is engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The sale of CDM would relieve the continuing REA Kaltim group of the further investment that would be required to take CDM to full maturity and permit the group to focus its efforts on its remaining plantings which are more concentrated within a single geographical area. The CDM estate is the most outlying estate within the REA Kaltim group. If the DSN group exercises its priority right, the price to be paid pursuant to the potential CDM sale will be based on a valuation of the business of CDM calculated by reference to the net assets of CDM as at the close of business on 31 December 2023, attributing a value of USD8,000 to each planted hectare of CDM (some 2,800 hectares overall) excluding some 925 hectares that are not fully titled and that have been designated for transfer to a local cooperative scheme. The non-plantation related assets and the liabilities of CDM (excluding a loan from the DSN group and intra-group balances) will be reflected at book values. The resultant valuation based on REA group's consolidated management

