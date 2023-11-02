Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital to Present at OTC Markets Global Headquarters in New York City Next Week

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person November 7, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, announces that it will present live at the OTC Markets Global Headquarters on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The Company, together with Skyline Corporate Communications LLC, will host a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres event, alongside a unique corporate presentation which includes a chance to view, play, and experience Jackpot Blitz®, the Company's touchscreen dealerless electronic poker table, live and in person.

DATE: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

TIME: 4:00pm - 6:30pm (Eastern Time)

LOCATION: OTC Markets Global Headquarters - 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10282

RSVP: investors@jackpotdigital.com

OTC Markets require attendees to register. For those who wish to attend, we welcome you to pre-register by Friday, November 3rd at 5:00pm (EST).

Please click the thumbnail below to view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador and Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson describing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based casino industry. The Company's gaming products, including dealerless poker and other dealerless table games, are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

