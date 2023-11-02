Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.11.2023 | 09:28
R.E.A. Holdings plc: dividend re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: dividend re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: dividend re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 
02-Nov-2023 / 07:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 
 
The company has announced today that it has reached agreements regarding a proposed further investment by PT Dharma 
Satya Nusantara Tbk ("DSN") in the company's principal operating subsidiary in Indonesia, PT REA Kaltim Plantations (" 
REA Kaltim"), the object of such agreements being to strengthen the financial position of the REA group. 
 
The directors announce today that they intend temporarily to defer payment of the dividend falling due on the 
preference shares on 31 December 2023 but, subject to the agreement for the subscription by the DSN group for further 
shares in REA Kaltim having by then become unconditional, to pay that dividend together with the current arrears of 
dividend (amounting to 7p per preference share) on 7 April 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A. Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 282115 
EQS News ID:  1763133 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1763133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
