Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
02.11.2023 | 09:30
Commerzbank AG - Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) € 1 bn Green tap due 2032 - pre-stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

Pre-Stabilisation notice

November 2, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

€ 1 bn Green tap due 2032

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any):

Federal Republic of Germany

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1 billion

Description:

1.375 % Green tap due 2032

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

maturity 7 June 2032; coupon 1.375%; Rating Aaa/AAA/AAAall stable; issued under the issuer's EMTN programme, denoms 1k/1k

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays

Danske Bank

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

2nd November 2023

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Luxembourg

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


