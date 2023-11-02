MolecuLight Inc.: 12 Posters and Presentations Featuring MolecuLight to be Presented at the SAWC Fall 2023 Conference

Unprecedented Body of New Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform Demonstrates Improved Clinical Decision-Making and Patient Outcomes

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds, announces that MolecuLight data will be presented in 12 clinical posters and presentations at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2023. The results to be presented include new data from recent investigations using MolecuLight device from over 1,500 patients. The international conference is being hosted from November 2 - 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals in the world.



"We are proud to see once again abundant and consistently favorable outcomes being presented by MolecuLight imaging platform users at this week's SAWC conference", says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "The volume of our clinical evidence continues to grow and confirms that MolecuLight improves healing outcomes. Our devices inform the appropriate use of antibiotics and help empower patients during the treatment and recovery of their wounds. We are particularly motivated by of our impactful clinical results in vulnerable patient populations that suffer from health care inequities. Our device has proven to be an equitable diagnostic tool that delivers quality results for patients of all skin tones. This sets us apart and makes us part of the solution, and we couldn't be more proud of this."



"Good wound hygiene is a game-changer for taking wound care to the next level and boosting those outcomes. I always say, 'Clean it like you mean it', but we can only clean what we can see. MolecuLight is an objective tool that, for the first time, allows providers to visualize in real-time and more effectively remove bacterial burden that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye," says Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, wound care nurse at Saratoga Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine in Saratoga Springs, New York and Co-Chair of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC). Dot is speaking at a hands-on pre-conference workshop showing how MolecuLight can be used to guide and improve wound hygiene practices. "We can and should do better. The MolecuLight device is evidence-backed, equitable for all patients, and is instrumental in the care of every single patient who walks through our doors. This amazing piece of hand-held technology is revolutionizing the way we clean wounds. I can't imagine delivering the highest quality of care without it."

The clinical presentation and posters featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from SAWC Fall 2023 are as follows:



CLINICAL PRESENTATIONS

Hands-On Pre-Conference Workshop: Wound Infection Day

Dot Weir (Saratoga Hospital Wound Healing Center) will be presenting cases and a hands-on workshop showing how the application of point-of-care fluorescence imaging can help guide wound hygiene practices.



(Saratoga Hospital Wound Healing Center) will be presenting cases and a hands-on workshop showing how the application of point-of-care fluorescence imaging can help guide wound hygiene practices. Thursday, November 2, 2023, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Julius 1-4 A Multidisciplinary Panel Looks at Debridement

Dot M. Weir, RN, CWON, CWS , Saratoga Hospital Wound Healing Center, Gansevoort, NY



, Saratoga Hospital Wound Healing Center, Gansevoort, NY Friday, November 3, 2023, 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM PDT, Milano I-III Wound Imaging

Oscar M. Alvarez, PhD, CCT, FAPWCA , Rutgers, New Jersey Medical School



, Rutgers, New Jersey Medical School Saturday, November 4, 3:10 PM - 3:35 PM PDT, Milano I-III New Wound Diagnostics

Charles A. Andersen, MD FACS , Chief of Vascular/Endovascular Surgery/Limb Preservation Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Milton, WA



, Chief of Vascular/Endovascular Surgery/Limb Preservation Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Milton, WA Saturday, November 4, 2023, 3:45 PM - 4:10 PM PDT, Milano I-III Advanced Clinical Practice and Emerging Research (SAWC Oral Abstracts)

Multimodal imaging device for real-time bacterial load and thermal imaging: a study of synergy in clinical wound assessment workflow

Charles A. Andersen, MD

Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, WA



Charles A. Andersen, MD Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, WA Saturday, November 4, 4:20 PM - 4:45 PM PDT, Julius 7-10 RAPID FIRE: Poster Oral Presentations (previously SAWC Poster Grand Rounds)

Pseudomonas Scrub Down: Advances in Wound Imaging Objectively Confirm the Efficacy of Acetic Acid Against this Pathogen

Alisha Oropallo, MD1; Amit Rao, MD1; Angelin Mathew, BS2

1Northwell Comprehensive Wound Health Center and Hyperbarics, Lake Success NY; 2Yale University, New Haven CT

Saturday, November 4, 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM PDT, Julius 7-10



b) CLINICALPOSTERS

Poster# CS-086

Wounds Illuminated: Unveiling the Shades of Red Fluorescence

Charles A. Andersen 1 , Raymond J. Abdo 2 , Misael Alonso 3 , Katherine McLeod 1 , Nathan Krehbiel 4 , Ashley Jacob 4

1. Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, WA, USA 2. St. Louis Foot & Ankle, St. Louis MO, USA, 3. Abrazo Health, AZ, USA 4. MolecuLight Inc., Toronto, Canada

Charles A. Andersen , Raymond J. Abdo , Misael Alonso , Katherine McLeod , Nathan Krehbiel , Ashley Jacob Poster PI-003

Strategies to improve equity in wound bacterial-infection assessments on skin of color

Charles Andersen 1 , Jonathan Johnson 2, Alton R. Johnson Jr. 3 , Angelin Mathew, BS 4

1Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint base Lewis-McChord, WA USA;

2Comprehensive Wound Care Services and Capital Aesthetic & Laser Center, Washington, DC, USA; 3University of Michigan School of Medicine in the Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology & Diabetes-Podiatry, Ann Arbor, MI, USA; 4Yale University, New Haven CT

Charles Andersen , Jonathan Johnson Alton R. Johnson Jr. , Angelin Mathew, BS poster Poster # CR-030

Co-localization of High Bacterial Load with Regions of Pain in Venous Leg Ulcers:

Imaging Informs Interventions and Validates Patient Self-Reported Pain

Amit Rao, MD 1 ; Farisha Baksh, BS 1 ; Sally Kaplan, RN 1 ; Alisha Oropallo, MD 1,2

1 Northwell Health System, Department of Surgery, Comprehensive Wound Care Healing and Hyperbaric, Lake Success, NY; 2 Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Hempstead, NY

Amit Rao, MD ; Farisha Baksh, BS ; Sally Kaplan, RN ; Alisha Oropallo, MD Poster # CR-035

Does bacterial fluorescence imaging improve chronic wound biofilm detection over standard clinical assessment and blotting?

Liis Teene, Laura M Jones*, Perry V. Mayer, Monique Y. Rennie, Hanna Varonina*, Ashley Jacob*, Phil Bowler



Liis Teene, Laura M Jones*, Perry V. Mayer, Monique Y. Rennie, Hanna Varonina*, Ashley Jacob*, Phil Bowler Poster # CS-183

Enhancing Wound Bed Preparation: Combining Bacterial Load Imaging Detection Technology with a Hypochlorous Acid Preserved Cleanser

Dot Weir, Saratoga Hospital Wound Healing Center, Gansevoort, NY





Dot Weir, Saratoga Hospital Wound Healing Center, Gansevoort, NY Poster #EBP-011

Systemic and topical antimicrobial prescribing trends in outpatient wound care: Observational multi-centric study from 1447 baseline wound assessments and impact of Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging

Nancy Trafelet, SerenaGroup Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, Cambridge, MA

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at SAWC Fall 2023, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #430 in the Octavius Ballroom (Level 3) at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada Approved. With unmatched clinical evidence including over 80 peer-reviewed publications and 2,600 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

