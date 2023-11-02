

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric S.A. ((SBGSF.PK), a French company focused on digital automation and energy management, said on Thursday that it has finalized the acquisition of EcoAct SAS, a climate consultation and net zero solutions provider.



The transaction is expected to expand Schneider Electric's capabilities to provide end-to-end solutions that support organizations through the net zero transformation and beyond.



EcoAct's portfolio of net zero and nature-based products and services, including consulting, climate data tools, among others will boost Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business, a provider of advisory services in energy management, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and others.



