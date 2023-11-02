Karviva Wellness Brings Nutritionally Beneficial in Collaboration with Pink Ribbon for Good

SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Karviva Wellness, a pioneering brand committed to promoting wellness through nutritionally beneficial beverages, has announced its latest groundbreaking development - an innovative wellness juice crafted from bean sprouts, broccoli sprouts, and a curated selection of superfoods. By combining these superior superfoods, Karviva aims to offer a beverage that not only tantalizes the taste buds but also nourishes the body, aligning with the principle that Food Is Better Medicine.

This unique concoction is a heartfelt tribute to a friend, whose unwavering spirit in the face of cancer has inspired the creation of a beverage that embodies the essence of wellness and vitality.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Angela Zeng, the driving force behind Karviva Wellness, the company has achieved significant milestones and earned recognition for its commitment to providing health-enhancing beverages. This latest development exemplifies Karviva's dedication to creating products that truly contribute to holistic well-being.

Over the past year, Karviva's retail presence has expanded nationwide, thanks to strategic partnerships with esteemed distributors such as C&S Wholesales, KeHE, McLane, and UNFI. The brand's products are now available at prominent retailers. The recent expansion efforts are a testament to its commitment to providing accessibility and choice to consumers. The brand has significantly grown its presence by partnering with Kum&Go, adding more stores to its reach. Moreover, Karviva has solidified its relationship with the Giant Company, expanding its product assortment from three to an impressive six SKUs. Schnuck Markets have also enriched their offerings by introducing an additional two SKUs from Karviva's range.

In an exciting strategic move, Karviva has been selected by DoorDash/DashMart as a local supplier, enhancing its capacity to efficiently cater to a broader customer base. This collaboration allows Karviva to meet customers' needs with speed and convenience.

Recognizing the growing demand for plant-based and healthier options, Stop & Shop, a prominent grocery chain, has further bolstered its commitment to consumer well-being by adding five Karviva juices to its "better for you" product lineup.

Dr. Angela Zeng's multifaceted expertise, including her medical research degree, the Evidence-based Optimal Nutrition Certificate from Harvard University School of Public Health, Holistic Nutrition Certificate from Pacific Rim College, and Plant-Based Coaching Certification from the Food Revolution Network, underscores her commitment to promoting wellness and nutrition. Her steadfast dedication to education and growth mirrors Karviva's mission of providing nutritionally beneficial beverages.

The forthcoming wellness juice is developed in partnership with Pink Ribbon for Good. Dr. Zeng's deep-rooted belief in the power of whole plant foods as better medicine is reflected in this unique creation.

"I am excited to introduce this innovative wellness juice, inspired by Sofia's indomitable spirit and my unwavering commitment to natural healing. This unique blend of whole plant ingredients represents a meaningful step towards promoting holistic well-being and supporting cancer research through our collaboration with Pink Ribbon for Good," said Dr. Angela Zeng.

About Karviva Wellness

Karviva Wellness is a visionary brand that believes in the power of nutritionally beneficial beverages to enhance overall wellness. Led by Dr. Angela Zeng, the company is dedicated to producing innovative products that are grounded in scientific research and inspired by nature. With a commitment to sustainability and a focus on holistic well-being, Karviva continues to lead the way in the wellness beverage industry.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva Wellness

Contact Person: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva Wellness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798798/karviva-wellness-brings-nutritionally-beneficial-in-collaboration-with-pink-ribbon-for-good