DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) reports financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Reported sales of $724 million, up 15%;

Reported operating income of $133 million, operating margin of 18.3%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51;

Adjusted operating income of $134 million, up 17%;

Adjusted operating margin of 18.5%, up 30 basis points;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.54, up 23%;

New orders of $846 million, up 3%, reflecting solid Aerospace & Defense (A&D) and Commercial market demand, and book-to-bill of 1.2;

Backlog of $2.9 billion, up 12% year-to-date; and

Free cash flow (FCF) of $137 million, generating 140% Adjusted FCF conversion.

Raised Full-Year 2023 Adjusted Financial Guidance:

Sales increased to new range of 8% to 10% growth (previously 7% to 9%), reflecting growth in all A&D and Commercial end markets;

Maintained operating income range of 8% to 11% growth, and operating margin range of 17.4% to 17.6%, up 10 to 30 basis points compared with the prior year;

Diluted EPS increased to new range of $9.00 to $9.20, up 11% to 13% (previously $8.90 to $9.15); and

Free cash flow increased to new range of $380 to $400 million (previously $370 to $400 million) and continues to reflect greater than 110% FCF conversion.

"Curtiss-Wright delivered strong third quarter results, as Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.54 exceeded our expectations driven by sales growth in all of our A&D and Commercial end markets and a better-than-expected operational performance in our Defense Electronics segment," said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. "We also demonstrated solid order activity and grew our already strong backlog, yielding a book-to-bill of 1.2x in the quarter, highlighted by record quarterly orders within our Defense Electronics segment and continued solid demand for commercial nuclear products."

"Based on the strong year-to-date performance, we have increased our full-year sales, operating income, diluted EPS and free cash flow guidance as we continue to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy and maintain strong alignment with the near- and long-term favorable secular growth trends driving our business."

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

(In millions) Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Change Reported Sales $ 724 $ 631 15 % Operating income $ 133 $ 108 23 % Operating margin 18.3 % 17.1 % 120 bps Adjusted (1) Sales $ 724 $ 631 15 % Operating income $ 134 $ 114 17 % Operating margin 18.5 % 18.2 % 30 bps (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted operating results are available in the Appendix.

Sales of $724 million increased 15% compared with the prior year;

Total A&D market sales increased 18%, while total Commercial market sales increased 8%;

In our A&D markets, we experienced higher sales in the defense markets driven by continued strong demand for our defense electronics products and higher sales of arresting systems equipment, as well as strong growth in OEM sales in the commercial aerospace market, and

In our Commercial markets, we experienced strong growth in the power & process markets, despite the wind down on the China Direct AP1000 program, and higher sales in the general industrial market; and

Adjusted operating income of $134 million increased 17%, while Adjusted operating margin increased 30 basis points to 18.5%, principally driven by favorable overhead absorption on higher revenues in the Defense Electronics segment.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Performance

Aerospace & Industrial

(In millions) Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Change Reported Sales $ 220 $ 213 3 % Operating income $ 39 $ 39 0 % Operating margin 17.7 % 18.3 % (60 bps) Adjusted (1) Sales $ 220 $ 213 3 % Operating income $ 39 $ 39 0 % Operating margin 17.7 % 18.3 % (60 bps) (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted operating results are available in the Appendix.

Sales of $220 million, up $7 million, or 3%;

Commercial aerospace market revenue increases reflected higher OEM sales of actuation and sensors products, as well as surface treatment services, on narrowbody and widebody platforms;

Higher general industrial market revenue was principally driven by increased sales of industrial automation products and surface treatment services;

Lower revenue in the aerospace and ground defense markets reflected the timing of sales for our actuation equipment supporting various programs; and

Adjusted operating income was $39 million, flat compared with the prior year, while Adjusted operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 17.7%, as favorable absorption on higher sales was offset by unfavorable mix in actuation products.

Defense Electronics

(In millions) Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Change Reported Sales $ 216 $ 161 34 % Operating income $ 56 $ 37 54 % Operating margin 26.0 % 22.7 % 330 bps Adjusted (1) Sales $ 216 $ 161 34 % Operating income $ 56 $ 37 54 % Operating margin 26.0 % 22.7 % 330 bps (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted operating results are available in the Appendix.

Sales of $216 million, up $55 million, or 34%;

Higher revenue in the aerospace defense market was primarily driven by increased sales of our embedded computing and flight test instrumentation equipment on various domestic and international platforms;

Strong revenue growth in the ground defense market principally reflected the robust demand and timing of sales of tactical battlefield communications equipment;

Higher commercial aerospace market revenue reflected increased OEM sales of avionics and flight test instrumentation equipment on various domestic and international platforms; and

Adjusted operating income was $56 million, up 54% from the prior year, while adjusted operating margin increased 330 basis points to 26.0%, primarily due to favorable absorption on higher A&D revenues.

Naval & Power

(In millions) Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Change Reported Sales $ 288 $ 256 12 % Operating income $ 48 $ 42 15 % Operating margin 16.6 % 16.2 % 40 bps Adjusted (1) Sales $ 288 $ 256 12 % Operating income $ 49 $ 48 1 % Operating margin 17.0 % 18.9 % (190 bps) (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted operating results are available in the Appendix.

Sales of $288 million, up $31 million, or 12%;

Higher revenue in the aerospace defense market was primarily driven by increased sales of our arresting systems equipment supporting various domestic and international customers;

Naval defense market revenue increases principally reflected higher revenues on Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines, partially offset by the timing of revenues on the CVN-81 aircraft carrier program;

Higher power & process market revenues reflected strong growth in industrial valve sales in the process market, and solid growth in the commercial nuclear market supporting both increased maintenance of existing operating reactors as well as increased development on advanced small modular reactors; Those increases were partially offset by lower China Direct AP1000 program revenues; and

Adjusted operating income was $49 million, up 1% from the prior year, while adjusted operating margin decreased 190 basis points to 17.0%, as favorable absorption on higher revenues was offset by unfavorable naval contract adjustments as well as unfavorable mix of products.

Free Cash Flow

(In millions) Q3-2023 Q3-2022 Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146 $ 96 53 % Capital expenditures (9 ) (9 ) 1 % Reported free cash flow $ 137 $ 86 59 % Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 137 $ 86 59 % (1) A reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted free cash flow is available in the Appendix.

Reported free cash flow of $137 million increased $51 million year over year, primarily driven by higher cash earnings due to the timing of defense revenues;

Adjusted free cash flow of $137 million; and

Capital expenditures were nearly flat compared with the prior year.

New Orders and Backlog

New orders of $846 million increased 3% compared with the prior year and generated an overall book-to-bill of approximately 1.2x, principally driven by strong demand for defense electronics products within our A&D markets, and for nuclear products within our Commercial markets; and

Backlog of $2.9 billion, up 12% from December 31, 2022, reflects higher demand in both our A&D and Commercial markets.

Share Repurchase and Dividends

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 63,614 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million; and

The Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 a share.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year 2023 Adjusted financial guidance(1) as follows:

($ in millions, except EPS) 2023 Adjusted Non-GAAP Guidance (Prior) 2023 Adjusted Non-GAAP Guidance (Current) Change vs 2022 Adjusted (Current) Total Sales $2,730 - $2,790 $2,765 - $2,815 Up 8% - 10% Operating Income $476 - $490 $480 - $494 Up 8% - 11% Operating Margin 17.4% - 17.6% 17.4% - 17.6% Up 10 - 30 bps Diluted EPS $8.90 - $9.15 $9.00 - $9.20 Up 11% - 13% Free Cash Flow $370 - $400 $380 - $400 Up 29% - 36% (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted 2022 operating results and 2023 financial guidance are available in the Appendix, and exclude first year purchase accounting costs in both periods associated with acquisitions.

**********

A more detailed breakdown of the Company's 2023 financial guidance by segment and by market, as well as all reconciliations of Reported GAAP amounts to Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts, can be found in the accompanying schedules. Historical financial results are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright's website.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results and updates to 2023 guidance at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. A live webcast of the call and the accompanying financial presentation, as well as a webcast replay of the call, will be made available on the internet by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.curtisswright.com.

(Tables to Follow)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product sales $ 613,915 $ 530,782 $ 1,721,832 $ 1,489,619 Service sales 110,411 99,760 337,750 309,741 Total net sales 724,326 630,542 2,059,582 1,799,360 Cost of product sales 380,163 338,264 1,093,469 949,180 Cost of service sales 62,695 60,069 203,664 188,055 Total cost of sales 442,858 398,333 1,297,133 1,137,235 Gross profit 281,468 232,209 762,449 662,125 Research and development expenses 23,464 17,387 65,698 61,804 Selling expenses 34,084 31,888 100,782 90,387 General and administrative expenses 91,401 75,351 272,060 239,085 Loss on divestiture - - - 4,651 Operating income 132,519 107,583 323,909 266,198 Interest expense 12,496 13,997 40,432 33,315 Other income, net 7,023 3,746 22,744 11,298 Earnings before income taxes 127,046 97,332 306,221 244,181 Provision for income taxes (30,268 ) (23,564 ) (71,598 ) (58,856 ) Net earnings $ 96,778 $ 73,768 $ 234,623 $ 185,325 Net earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 2.53 $ 1.92 $ 6.13 $ 4.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.51 $ 1.91 $ 6.09 $ 4.79 Dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 38,285 38,368 38,301 38,416 Diluted 38,558 38,647 38,538 38,655

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except par value) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,809 $ 256,974 Receivables, net 790,334 723,304 Inventories, net 540,180 483,113 Other current assets 65,794 52,623 Total current assets 1,545,117 1,516,014 Property, plant, and equipment, net 334,864 342,708 Goodwill 1,546,669 1,544,635 Other intangible assets, net 572,348 620,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 138,809 153,855 Prepaid pension asset 236,089 222,627 Other assets 40,059 47,567 Total assets $ 4,413,955 $ 4,448,303 Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 202,500 Accounts payable 213,662 266,525 Accrued expenses 188,504 174,440 Deferred revenue 292,514 254,801 Other current liabilities 80,699 82,779 Total current liabilities 775,379 981,045 Long-term debt 1,050,713 1,051,900 Deferred tax liabilities, net 117,113 123,001 Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs 57,808 58,348 Long-term operating lease liability 117,320 132,275 Long-term portion of environmental reserves 14,031 12,547 Other liabilities 96,436 107,973 Total liabilities $ 2,228,800 $ 2,467,089 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $1 par value $ 49,187 $ 49,187 Additional paid in capital 136,610 134,553 Retained earnings 3,375,502 3,163,491 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (253,416 ) (258,916 ) Less: cost of treasury stock (1,122,728 ) (1,107,101 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,185,155 $ 1,981,214 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,413,955 $ 4,448,303

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these Adjusted (non-GAAP) measures provide investors with improved transparency in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright's ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of "Reported" GAAP amounts to "Adjusted" non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.

The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted Sales, Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted EPS

These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Sales, Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Share under GAAP excluding: (i) the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization, deferred revenue adjustments and transaction costs; (ii) the sale or divestiture of a business or product line; (iii) pension settlement charges; and (iv) significant legal settlements, impairment costs, and costs associated with shareholder activism, as applicable.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjusted Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 220,297 $ - $ 220,297 $ 213,093 $ - $ 213,093 3 % 3 % Defense Electronics 216,285 - 216,285 161,188 - 161,188 34 % 34 % Naval & Power 287,744 - 287,744 256,261 - 256,261 12 % 12 % Total sales $ 724,326 $ - $ 724,326 $ 630,542 $ - $ 630,542 15 % 15 % Operating income (expense): Aerospace & Industrial $ 39,014 $ - $ 39,014 $ 39,080 $ - $ 39,080 - % - % Defense Electronics 56,212 - 56,212 36,588 - 36,588 54 % 54 % Naval & Power(1) 47,663 1,333 48,996 41,576 6,905 48,481 15 % 1 % Total segments $ 142,889 $ 1,333 $ 144,222 $ 117,244 $ 6,905 $ 124,149 22 % 16 % Corporate and other (10,370 ) - (10,370 ) (9,661 ) - (9,661 ) (7 )% (7 )% Total operating income $ 132,519 $ 1,333 $ 133,852 $ 107,583 $ 6,905 $ 114,488 23 % 17 % Operating margins: As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted Aerospace & Industrial 17.7 % 17.7 % 18.3 % 18.3 % (60 bps) (60 bps) Defense Electronics 26.0 % 26.0 % 22.7 % 22.7 % 330 bps 330 bps Naval & Power 16.6 % 17.0 % 16.2 % 18.9 % 40 bps (190 bps) Total Curtiss-Wright 18.3 % 18.5 % 17.1 % 18.2 % 120 bps 30 bps Segment margins 19.7 % 19.9 % 18.6 % 19.7 % 110 bps 20 bps (1) Excludes first year purchase accounting adjustments in the current period and prior year period.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjusted Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 649,004 $ - $ 649,004 $ 612,777 $ - $ 612,777 6 % 6 % Defense Electronics 576,161 - 576,161 453,806 - 453,806 27 % 27 % Naval & Power 834,417 - 834,417 732,777 - 732,777 14 % 14 % Total sales $ 2,059,582 $ - $ 2,059,582 $ 1,799,360 $ - $ 1,799,360 14 % 14 % Operating income (expense): Aerospace & Industrial $ 101,224 $ - $ 101,224 $ 96,397 $ - $ 96,397 5 % 5 % Defense Electronics 122,760 - 122,760 84,338 - 84,338 46 % 46 % Naval & Power (1)(2) 132,382 6,669 139,051 118,865 12,332 131,197 11 % 6 % Total segments $ 356,366 $ 6,669 $ 363,035 $ 299,600 $ 12,332 $ 311,932 19 % 16 % Corporate and other (3) (32,457 ) - (32,457 ) (33,402 ) 4,876 (28,526 ) 3 % (14 )% Total operating income $ 323,909 $ 6,669 $ 330,578 $ 266,198 $ 17,208 $ 283,406 22 % 17 % Operating margins: As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted Aerospace & Industrial 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.7 % 15.7 % (10 bps) (10 bps) Defense Electronics 21.3 % 21.3 % 18.6 % 18.6 % 270 bps 270 bps Naval & Power 15.9 % 16.7 % 16.2 % 17.9 % (30 bps) (120 bps) Total Curtiss-Wright 15.7 % 16.1 % 14.8 % 15.8 % 90 bps 30 bps Segment margins 17.3 % 17.6 % 16.7 % 17.3 % 60 bps 30 bps (1) Excludes first year purchase accounting adjustments in the current period and prior year period. (2) Excludes the results of operations from our German valves business, which was sold in January 2022, and the loss on divestiture in the prior year period. (3) Excludes costs associated with shareholder activism in the prior year period.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED SALES TO ADJUSTED SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Sales As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Sales Change in As Reported Sales Change in Adjusted Sales Aerospace & Defense markets: Aerospace Defense $ 148,023 $ - $ 148,023 $ 114,431 $ - $ 114,431 29 % 29 % Ground Defense 83,185 - 83,185 54,890 - 54,890 52 % 52 % Naval Defense 179,862 - 179,862 174,844 - 174,844 3 % 3 % Commercial Aerospace 79,703 - 79,703 70,257 - 70,257 13 % 13 % Total Aerospace & Defense $ 490,773 $ - $ 490,773 $ 414,422 $ - $ 414,422 18 % 18 % Commercial markets: Power & Process $ 122,118 $ - $ 122,118 $ 110,559 $ - $ 110,559 10 % 10 % General Industrial 111,435 - 111,435 105,561 - 105,561 6 % 6 % Total Commercial $ 233,553 $ - $ 233,553 $ 216,120 $ - $ 216,120 8 % 8 % Total Curtiss-Wright $ 724,326 $ - $ 724,326 $ 630,542 $ - $ 630,542 15 % 15 % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Sales As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Sales Change in As Reported Sales Change in Adjusted Sales Aerospace & Defense markets: Aerospace Defense $ 380,095 $ - $ 380,095 $ 306,980 $ - $ 306,980 24 % 24 % Ground Defense 220,317 - 220,317 138,391 - 138,391 59 % 59 % Naval Defense 532,773 - 532,773 510,597 - 510,597 4 % 4 % Commercial Aerospace 232,226 - 232,226 199,341 - 199,341 16 % 16 % Total Aerospace & Defense $ 1,365,411 $ - $ 1,365,411 $ 1,155,309 $ - $ 1,155,309 18 % 18 % Commercial markets: Power & Process $ 373,457 $ - $ 373,457 $ 340,702 $ - $ 340,702 10 % 10 % General Industrial 320,714 - 320,714 303,349 - 303,349 6 % 6 % Total Commercial $ 694,170 $ - $ 694,170 $ 644,051 $ - $ 644,051 8 % 8 % Total Curtiss-Wright $ 2,059,581 $ - $ 2,059,581 $ 1,799,360 $ - $ 1,799,360 14 % 14 %

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share - As Reported $ 2.51 $ 1.91 $ 6.09 $ 4.79 First year purchase accounting adjustments 0.03 0.16 0.13 0.17 Divested German valves business - - - 0.11 Costs associated with shareholder activism - - - 0.10 Former executive pension settlement expense - - - 0.04 Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted (1) $ 2.54 $ 2.07 $ 6.22 $ 5.21 (1) All adjustments are presented net of income taxes.

Organic Sales and Organic Operating Income

The Corporation discloses organic sales and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company's ongoing business performance. Organic sales and organic operating income are defined as sales and operating income, excluding contributions from acquisitions and results of operations from divested businesses or product lines during the last twelve months, loss from sale of our industrial valves business in Germany, and foreign currency fluctuations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022 Aerospace & Industrial Defense Electronics Naval & Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income As Reported 3% 0% 34% 54% 12% 15% 15% 23% Less: Acquisitions 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Foreign Currency (1%) 0% (1%) (2%) 0% 1% (1%) 0% Organic 2% 0% 33% 52% 12% 16% 14% 23% Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022 Aerospace & Industrial Defense Electronics Naval & Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income As Reported 6% 5% 27% 46% 14% 11% 14% 22% Less: Acquisitions 0% 0% 0% 0% (5%) 0% (2%) 0% Loss on divestiture 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% (4%) 0% (2%) Foreign Currency 0% 0% (1%) (6%) 0% 0% 0% (2%) Organic 6% 5% 26% 40% 9% 7% 12% 18%

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes: (i) payments associated with the Westinghouse legal settlement in both the current and prior year periods and (ii) executive pension payments in the prior year period. The Corporation discloses adjusted free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,364 $ 95,658 $ 165,717 $ 2,387 Capital expenditures (9,373 ) (9,297 ) (32,037 ) (28,789 ) Free cash flow $ 136,991 $ 86,361 $ 133,680 $ (26,402 ) Westinghouse legal settlement - - 10,000 15,000 Pension payment to former executive - - - 8,214 Adjusted free cash flow $ 136,991 $ 86,361 $ 143,680 $ (3,188 ) Adjusted free cash flow conversion 140 % 108 % 60 % (2 %)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2023 Guidance As of November 1, 2023 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2022 Reported (GAAP) 2022 Adjustments (Non-GAAP)(1,3) 2022 Adjusted (Non-GAAP)(1,3) 2023 Reported Guidance (GAAP) 2023 Adjustments (Non-GAAP)(2,3) 2023 Adjusted Guidance (Non-GAAP)(2,3) Low High Low High 2023 Chg vs 2022 Adjusted Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 836 $ - $ 836 $ 873 $ 888 $ - $ 873 $ 888 4 - 6% Defense Electronics $ 690 $ - $ 690 $ 775 $ 790 $ - $ 775 $ 790 12 - 14% Naval & Power $ 1,031 $ - $ 1,031 $ 1,117 $ 1,137 $ - $ 1,117 $ 1,137 8 - 10% Total sales $ 2,557 $ - $ 2,557 $ 2,765 $ 2,815 $ - $ 2,765 $ 2,815 8 - 10% Operating income: Aerospace & Industrial $ 137 $ 1 $ 138 $ 146 $ 150 $ - $ 146 $ 150 6 - 9% Defense Electronics $ 155 $ - $ 155 $ 182 $ 188 $ - $ 182 $ 188 18 - 21% Naval & Power $ 178 $ 14 $ 192 $ 184 $ 189 $ 8 $ 192 $ 197 0 - 3% Total segments $ 469 $ 15 $ 484 $ 512 $ 527 $ 8 $ 520 $ 535 Corporate and other (46 ) 5 (41 ) (41 ) (41 ) - (41 ) (41 ) Total operating income 423 20 443 472 486 8 480 494 8 - 11% Interest expense (47 ) - (47 ) (52 ) (54 ) - (52 ) (54 ) Other income, net 13 4 17 28 28 - 28 28 Earnings before income taxes 389 24 413 448 459 8 456 467 Provision for income taxes (95 ) (4 ) (99 ) (107 ) (110 ) (2 ) (109 ) (112 ) Net earnings 294 20 314 340 349 6 346 355 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.62 $ 0.51 $ 8.13 $ 8.84 $ 9.05 $ 0.16 $ 9.00 $ 9.20 11 - 13% Diluted shares outstanding 38.6 38.6 38.5 38.5 38.5 38.5 Effective tax rate 24.4 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 24.0 % 24.0 % Operating margins: Aerospace & Industrial 16.4 % 16.5 % 16.7 % 16.9 % 16.7 % 16.9 % 20 - 40 bps Defense Electronics 22.4 % 22.4 % 23.5 % 23.7 % 23.5 % 23.7 % 110 - 130 bps Naval & Power 17.2 % 18.6 % 16.4 % 16.6 % 17.1 % 17.3 % (150) - (130) bps Total operating margin 16.6 % 17.3 % 17.1 % 17.3 % 17.4 % 17.6 % 10 - 30 bps Free cash flow $ 257 $ 39 $ 296 $ 370 $ 390 $ 10 $ 380 $ 400 29 - 36% Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding. (1) 2022 Adjusted financials exclude the impact of first year purchase accounting adjustments, the loss on sale of our German valves business, costs associated with shareholder activism and pension settlement charges related to the retirement of two former executives. (2) 2023 Adjusted financials exclude the impact of first year purchase accounting adjustments. (3) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2022 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluded one-time pension settlement payments of $24 million and a legal settlement payment of $15 million. 2023 Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance excludes a legal settlement payment of $10 million.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2023 Sales Growth Guidance by End Market As of November 1, 2023 2023 % Change vs. 2022 Adjusted(1) Prior Current % Total Sales Aerospace & Defense Markets Aerospace Defense 9 - 11% 11 - 13% 19% Ground Defense 16 - 18% 23 - 25% 10% Naval Defense 6 - 8% 5 - 7% 27% Commercial Aerospace 9 - 11% 14 - 16% 11% Total Aerospace & Defense 9 - 11% 10 - 12% 67% Commercial Markets Power & Process 3 - 5% 4 - 6% 18% General Industrial 3 - 5% 3 - 5% 15% Total Commercial 3 - 5% 3 - 5% 33% Total Curtiss-Wright Sales 7 - 9% 8 - 10% 100% Note: Sales percentages may not add due to rounding. (1) 2023 and 2022 Sales include the contribution from the engineered arresting systems business, acquired on June 30, 2022, to the Aerospace Defense market.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,500 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including statements about future revenue, financial performance guidance, quarterly and annual revenue, net income, operating income growth, future business opportunities, cost saving initiatives, the successful integration of the Company's acquisitions, and future cash flow from operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements present management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial performance, and assumptions or judgments concerning such performance. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, electronics, marine, and industrial companies. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release and additional information are available at www.curtisswright.com.

Contacts

Jim Ryan

(704) 869-4621

Jim.Ryan@curtisswright.com