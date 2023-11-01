ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) ("MVW" or the "Company") reported third quarter 2023 financial results.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $438 million and volume per guest ("VPG") increased $87 sequentially from the second quarter, or 2%, to $4,055. The Company estimates the Maui wildfires negatively impacted contract sales by $28 million and VPG by approximately $66, or 2%, in the quarter.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $42 million compared to $109 million in the prior year, and fully diluted earnings per share was $1.09.
- The Company recorded a $59 million charge to its loan loss provision in the third quarter resulting in a $36 million negative impact to Net income attributable to common shareholders and a $49 million negative impact to Adjusted EBITDA.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $48 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $1.20.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $150 million. The Company estimates the Maui wildfires negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by $24 million in the quarter and the increased loan loss provision impacted Adjusted EBITDA by $49 million.
- The Company repurchased 793,300 shares of its common stock for $86 million during the quarter and declared a $0.72 per share quarterly dividend, which was paid in October.
- The Company updated its full year outlook.
"We had a difficult quarter between the devastating wildfires in Maui and default rates on our loan portfolio remaining above our recent experience. However, our loan delinquencies are stabilizing and with Maui reopen for tourism we have started to see our resort occupancies recover," said John Geller, president and chief executive officer. "We've also been working hard educating consumers about the benefits of Abound by Marriott Vacations and our salespeople are getting more comfortable selling the new product, which was evident in our results this quarter, with VPG growing sequentially from the prior quarter."
Third Quarter 2023 Results
On August 8, 2023, a wildfire devastated the area of West Maui. While the Company operates four vacation ownership resorts and sales centers in the area, it did not sustain any physical damage to these resorts and sales centers. However, the Company estimates the Maui wildfires negatively impacted its third quarter contract sales by approximately $28 million, its third quarter Net income attributable to common shareholders by $18 million and its Adjusted EBITDA by $24 million.
In the third quarter of 2022, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of its Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products, resulting in the acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology for vacation ownership notes receivable for these brands, resulting in a decrease in the reserve for the acquired notes offset by an increase in the reserve for the originated notes. Together, these changes were referred to as the "Alignment."
The tables below illustrate the comparison of the reported results from the third quarter of 2023, as well as adjusted results that reflect the estimated impact of the Maui fires, to the results from the third quarter of 2022, including the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results for that time period. In the tables below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
($ in millions)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
42
$
18
$
60
$
109
$
(33
)
$
76
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
48
$
18
$
66
$
131
$
(33
)
$
98
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
150
$
24
$
174
$
284
$
(44
)
$
240
Vacation Ownership
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
($ in millions)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
319
$
19
$
338
$
444
$
(27
)
$
417
Development profit
$
67
$
13
$
80
$
161
$
(25
)
$
136
Management and exchange profit
$
74
$
3
$
77
$
72
$
-
$
72
Rental profit
$
6
$
5
$
11
$
24
$
-
$
24
Financing profit
$
51
$
-
$
51
$
69
$
(19
)
$
50
Other
$
(1
)
$
1
$
-
$
(1
)
$
-
$
(1
)
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders
$
149
$
22
$
171
$
270
$
(33
)
$
237
Segment margin
22.3%
24.5%
33.5%
30.6%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
$
173
$
22
$
195
$
299
$
(44
)
$
255
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
25.8%
27.9%
37.1%
32.7%
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
(Contract sales $ in millions)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
438
$
28
$
466
$
483
$
-
$
483
VPG
$
4,055
$
66
$
4,121
$
4,353
$
-
$
4,353
Tours
100,609
5,101
105,710
104,000
-
104,000
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 17% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The decline was driven by a 9% year-over-year reduction in consolidated contract sales resulting from 7% lower VPG and a 3% decline in tours, and a $59 million increase in its loan loss provision. Adjusted for the estimated $28 million impact of the Maui wildfires, consolidated contract sales would have declined 4% year-over-year, tours would have increased 2% and VPG would have declined 5%.
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders declined $121 million to $149 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusting for the estimated impact from the Maui wildfires and the prior year Alignment benefit:
- Segment Adjusted EBITDA declined $60 million year-over-year primarily due to lower development and rental profit and a $49 million net loan loss impact in the current year.
- Development profit declined $56 million year-over-year primarily due to a $49 million net loan loss impact in the current year and 4% lower contract sales.
- Rental profit declined $13 million year-over-year primarily due to lower ADR and higher inventory costs.
- Management and exchange profit increased $5 million year-over-year due to higher revenue from management fees and club dues.
Exchange & Third-Party Management
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
($ in millions)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Management and exchange profit
$
19
$
1
$
20
$
27
$
-
$
27
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders
$
23
$
1
$
24
$
29
$
-
$
29
Segment margin
37.4%
38.1%
44.4%
44.4%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
$
30
$
1
$
31
$
39
$
-
$
39
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
49.8%
50.3%
57.6%
57.6%
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 7% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year driven primarily by lower exchange and Getaway volumes. Interval International active members decreased 1% compared to the prior year to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member increased 1% year-over-year.
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $23 million in the third quarter of 2023 and Segment margin was 37%. Adjusted for the estimated $1 million negative impact from the Maui wildfires, Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $31 million and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 50%.
Corporate and Other
General and administrative costs decreased $5 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of lower variable compensation costs.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with $1.0 billion in liquidity, including $265 million of cash and cash equivalents, $70 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $659 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.
At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the Company had $3.0 billion of corporate debt and $2.0 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.
Full Year 2023 Outlook
While the Company's resorts in West Maui have reopened, it expects the wildfires to negatively impact its fourth quarter contract sales by approximately $32 to $37 million, its Net income attributable to common shareholders by approximately $19 to $22 million and its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $26 to $31 million.
The Company updated its full year 2023 guidance as reflected in the chart below. The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2023 expected GAAP results for the Company.
In the table below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2023 Guidance
Full Year Estimated
Contract sales
$1,750
to
$1,770
$60
to
$65
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$268
to
$278
$37
to
$40
Earnings per share - diluted
$6.59
to
$6.82
$0.85
to
$0.94
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities
$271
to
$307
$50
to
$55
Adjusted EBITDA*
$745
to
$765
$50
to
$55
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*
$7.44
to
$7.78
$0.85
to
$0.94
Adjusted free cash flow*
$430
to
$460
$50
to
$55
Note: 2023 guidance includes the estimated impact of the Maui wildfires on the Company's results.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.
Note on forward-looking statements
This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for contract sales, results of operations, cash flows, future growth and projections for full year 2023. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the effects of a future health crisis, including its short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following a health crisis; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price and wage inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets; the impact of the current or a future banking crisis; wars involving Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Gaza and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the impact of rising interest rates; political or social strife; difficulties associated with implementing new or maintaining existing technology; changes in privacy laws; the effects of steps that we or our affiliates have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs; impacts from natural or man-made disasters and wildfires, including the Maui wildfires; and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our future periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.
Financial Schedules Follow
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
QUARTER 3, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Summary Financial Information
A-1
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
A-2
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
A-3
to
A-4
Revenues and Profit by Segment
A-5
to
A-8
Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit
A-9
to
A-10
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted
A-11
Adjusted EBITDA
A-12
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
A-13
Vacation Ownership
Exchange & Third-Party Management
Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
A-14
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
A-15
to
A-16
2023 Outlook
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA
A-17
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
A-18
Quarterly Operating Metrics
A-19
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-20
to
A-21
A-1
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active Interval International members, average revenue per member, and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
Three Months Ended
Change %
Nine Months Ended
Change %
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Key Measures
Total consolidated contract sales
$
438
$
483
(9%)
$
1,325
$
1,383
(4%)
VPG
$
4,055
$
4,353
(7%)
$
4,118
$
4,544
(9%)
Tours
100,609
104,000
(3%)
300,245
285,362
5%
Total active Interval International members (000's)(1)
1,571
1,591
(1%)
1,571
1,591
(1%)
Average revenue per Interval International member
$
39.15
$
38.91
1%
$
120.48
$
122.30
(1%)
GAAP Measures
Revenues
$
1,186
$
1,252
(5%)
$
3,533
$
3,468
2%
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$
66
$
169
(61%)
$
334
$
437
(24%)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
42
$
109
(61%)
$
219
$
303
28%
Diluted shares
43.3
43.4
-%
43.8
45.9
(5%)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.09
$
2.53
(57%)
$
5.33
$
6.68
(20%)
Non-GAAP Measures*
Adjusted EBITDA
$
150
$
284
(47%)
$
575
$
727
(21%)
Adjusted pretax income
$
75
$
207
(64%)
$
345
$
508
(32%)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
$
48
$
131
(64%)
$
247
$
343
(28%)
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
1.20
$
3.02
(60%)
$
5.95
$
7.53
(21%)
(1) Includes members at the end of each period.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-2
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September
As
Impact of
As
Vacation Ownership
$
173
$
299
$
(44
)
$
255
Exchange & Third-Party Management
30
39
-
39
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
203
338
(44
)
294
General and administrative
(57
)
(62
)
-
(62
)
Other
4
8
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
150
$
284
$
(44
)
$
240
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September
As
Impact of
As
Adjusted*
Vacation Ownership
$
647
$
772
$
(44
)
$
728
Exchange & Third-Party Management
99
117
-
117
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
746
889
(44
)
845
General and administrative
(189
)
(187
)
-
(187
)
Other
18
25
-
25
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
575
$
727
$
(44
)
$
683
|* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-3
|MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September
September 30, 2022
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
319
$
444
$
(27
)
$
417
Management and exchange
205
198
-
198
Rental
138
165
-
165
Financing
81
74
-
74
Cost reimbursements
443
371
-
371
TOTAL REVENUES
1,186
1,252
(27
)
1,225
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
50
76
(2
)
74
Marketing and sales
202
207
-
207
Management and exchange
115
101
-
101
Rental
119
126
-
126
Financing
30
5
19
24
General and administrative
57
62
-
62
Depreciation and amortization
33
33
-
33
Litigation charges
2
2
-
2
Royalty fee
30
28
-
28
Impairment
-
1
-
1
Cost reimbursements
443
371
-
371
TOTAL EXPENSES
1,081
1,012
17
1,029
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
3
(2
)
-
(2
)
Interest expense, net
(36
)
(34
)
-
(34
)
Transaction and integration costs
(5
)
(34
)
-
(34
)
Other
(1
)
(1
)
-
(1
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
66
169
(44
)
125
Provision for income taxes
(24
)
(59
)
11
(48
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
42
110
(33
)
77
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
42
$
109
$
(33
)
$
76
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Basic shares
36.4
39.5
39.5
Basic
$
1.16
$
2.76
$
(0.80
)
$
1.96
Diluted shares
43.3
43.4
43.4
Diluted
$
1.09
$
2.53
$
(0.74
)
$
1.79
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-4
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September
September 30, 2022
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
1,085
$
1,179
$
(27
)
$
1,152
Management and exchange
611
623
-
623
Rental
435
438
-
438
Financing
239
217
-
217
Cost reimbursements
1,163
1,011
-
1,011
TOTAL REVENUES
3,533
3,468
(27
)
3,441
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
174
216
(2
)
214
Marketing and sales
618
603
-
603
Management and exchange
332
330
-
330
Rental
344
294
-
294
Financing
81
49
19
68
General and administrative
189
187
-
187
Depreciation and amortization
99
98
-
98
Litigation charges
7
7
-
7
Royalty fee
88
84
-
84
Impairment
4
1
-
1
Cost reimbursements
1,163
1,011
-
1,011
TOTAL EXPENSES
3,099
2,880
17
2,897
Gains and other income, net
34
39
-
39
Interest expense, net
(106
)
(91
)
-
(91
)
Transaction and integration costs
(28
)
(99
)
-
(99
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
334
437
(44
)
393
Provision for income taxes
(115
)
(134
)
11
(123
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
219
303
(33
)
270
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
219
$
303
$
(33
)
$
270
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Basic shares
36.9
41.1
41.1
Basic
$
5.96
$
7.39
$
(0.78
)
$
6.61
Diluted shares
43.8
45.9
45.9
Diluted
$
5.33
$
6.68
$
(0.69
)
$
5.99
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-5
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended September 30, 2023
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation
Exchange &
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
319
$
-
$
-
$
319
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
62
1
-
63
Management fee revenues
44
5
-
49
Exchange and other services revenues
37
44
12
93
Management and exchange
143
50
12
205
Rental
128
10
-
138
Financing
81
-
-
81
Cost reimbursements(1)
455
4
(16
)
443
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,126
$
64
$
(4
)
$
1,186
PROFIT
Development
$
67
$
-
$
-
$
67
Management and exchange(1)
74
19
(3
)
90
Rental(1)
6
10
3
19
Financing
51
-
-
51
TOTAL PROFIT
198
29
-
227
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
(57
)
(57
)
Depreciation and amortization
(23
)
(7
)
(3
)
(33
)
Litigation charges
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
Royalty fee
(30
)
-
-
(30
)
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
7
1
(5
)
3
Interest expense, net
-
-
(36
)
(36
)
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
(5
)
(5
)
Other
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
149
23
(106
)
66
Provision for income taxes
-
-
(24
)
|
(24
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
149
23
(130
)
42
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
149
$
23
$
(130
)
$
42
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
22%
37%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-6
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended September 30, 2022
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation Ownership
Exchange &
As
As
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
444
$
(27
)
$
417
$
-
$
-
$
444
$
417
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
63
-
63
1
-
64
64
Management fee revenues
41
-
41
7
(1
)
47
47
Exchange and other services revenues
32
-
32
47
8
87
87
Management and exchange
136
-
136
55
7
198
198
Rental
154
-
154
11
-
165
165
Financing
74
-
74
-
-
74
74
Cost reimbursements(1)
374
-
374
5
(8
)
371
371
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,182
$
(27
)
$
1,155
$
71
$
(1
)
$
1,252
$
1,225
PROFIT
Development
$
161
$
(25
)
$
136
$
-
$
-
$
161
$
136
Management and exchange(1)
72
-
72
27
(2
)
97
97
Rental(1)
24
-
24
11
4
39
39
Financing
69
(19
)
50
-
-
69
50
TOTAL PROFIT
326
(44
)
282
38
2
366
322
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
-
-
(62
)
(62
)
(62
)
Depreciation and amortization
(23
)
-
(23
)
(8
)
(2
)
(33
)
(33
)
Litigation charges
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
Royalty fee
(28
)
-
(28
)
-
-
(28
)
(28
)
Impairment
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
1
-
1
(1
)
(2
)
(2
)
(2
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
(34
)
(34
)
(34
)
Transaction and integration costs
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
(32
)
(34
)
(34
)
Other
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
270
(44
)
226
29
(130
)
169
125
Provision for income taxes
-
11
11
-
(59
)
(59
)
(48
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
270
(33
)
237
29
(189
)
110
77
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
270
$
(33
)
$
237
$
29
$
(190
)
$
109
$
76
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
34%
31%
44%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-7
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the nine months ended September 30, 2023
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation
Exchange &
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
1,085
$
-
$
-
$
1,085
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
193
3
-
196
Management fee revenues
134
18
(2
)
150
Exchange and other services revenues
98
136
31
265
Management and exchange
425
157
29
611
Rental
404
31
-
435
Financing
239
-
-
239
Cost reimbursements(1)
1,182
12
(31
)
1,163
TOTAL REVENUES
$
3,335
$
200
$
(2
)
$
3,533
PROFIT
Development
$
293
$
-
$
-
$
293
Management and exchange(1)
223
66
(10
)
279
Rental(1)
50
31
10
91
Financing
158
-
-
158
TOTAL PROFIT
724
97
-
821
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
(189
)
(189
)
Depreciation and amortization
(69
)
(23
)
(7
)
(99
)
Litigation charges
(8
)
-
1
(7
)
Royalty fee
(88
)
-
-
(88
)
Impairment
(4
)
-
-
(4
)
Gains and other income, net
23
1
10
34
Interest expense, net
-
-
(106
)
(106
)
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
(28
)
(28
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
578
75
(319
)
334
Provision for income taxes
-
-
(115
)
(115
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
578
75
(434
)
219
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
578
$
75
$
(434
)
$
219
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
27%
40%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-8
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation Ownership
Exchange &
As
As
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
1,179
$
(27
)
$
1,152
$
-
$
-
$
1,179
$
1,152
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
183
-
183
3
-
186
186
Management fee revenues
124
-
124
28
(5
)
147
147
Exchange and other services revenues
95
-
95
146
49
290
290
Management and exchange
402
-
402
177
44
623
623
Rental
405
-
405
33
-
438
438
Financing
217
-
217
-
-
217
217
Cost reimbursements(1)
1,026
-
1,026
19
(34
)
1,011
1,011
TOTAL REVENUES
$
3,229
$
(27
)
$
3,202
$
229
$
10
$
3,468
$
3,441
PROFIT
Development
$
360
$
(25
)
$
335
$
-
$
-
$
360
$
335
Management and exchange(1)
224
-
224
84
(15
)
293
293
Rental(1)
94
-
94
33
17
144
144
Financing
168
(19
)
149
-
-
168
149
TOTAL PROFIT
846
(44
)
802
117
2
965
921
OTHER
General and administrative
-
-
-
-
(187
)
(187
)
(187
)
Depreciation and amortization
(67
)
-
(67
)
(24
)
(7
)
(98
)
(98
)
Litigation charges
(7
)
-
(7
)
-
-
(7
)
(7
)
Royalty fee
(84
)
-
(84
)
-
-
(84
)
(84
)
Impairment
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
36
-
36
15
(12
)
39
39
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
(91
)
(91
)
(91
)
Transaction and integration costs
(3
)
-
(3
)
-
(96
)
(99
)
(99
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
720
(44
)
676
108
(391
)
437
393
Provision for income taxes
-
11
11
-
(134
)
(134
)
(123
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
720
(33
)
687
108
(525
)
303
270
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
720
$
(33
)
$
687
$
108
$
(525
)
$
303
$
270
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
33%
32%
52%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-9
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September
30, 2023
September 30, 2022
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
438
$
483
$
-
$
483
Less resales contract sales
(11
)
(10
)
-
(10
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
427
473
-
473
Plus:
Settlement revenue
12
10
-
10
Resales revenue
6
5
-
5
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
-
54
(46
)
8
Sales reserve
(102
)
(64
)
19
(45
)
Other(1)
(24
)
(34
)
-
(34
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
319
444
(27
)
417
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(50
)
(76
)
2
(74
)
Marketing and sales
(202
)
(207
)
-
(207
)
Development Profit
67
161
(25
)
136
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
-
(43
)
39
(4
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
2
5
-
5
Other
-
(5
)
-
(5
)
Adjusted development profit*
$
69
$
118
$
14
$
132
Development profit margin
20.7%
36.1%
32.6%
Adjusted development profit margin*
21.5%
29.9%
32.0%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-10
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September
30, 2023
September 30, 2022
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
1,325
$
1,383
$
-
$
1,383
Less resales contract sales
(32
)
(30
)
-
(30
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
1,293
1,353
-
1,353
Plus:
Settlement revenue
29
26
-
26
Resales revenue
18
13
-
13
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
5
7
(46
)
(39
)
Sales reserve
(185
)
(130
)
19
(111
)
Other(1)
(75
)
(90
)
-
(90
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
1,085
1,179
(27
)
1,152
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(174
)
(216
)
2
(214
)
Marketing and sales
(618
)
(603
)
-
(603
)
Development Profit
293
360
(25
)
335
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
(3
)
(8
)
39
31
Purchase accounting adjustments
6
14
-
14
Other
-
(5
)
-
(5
)
Adjusted development profit*
$
296
$
361
$
14
$
375
Development profit margin
27.0%
30.5%
29.1%
Adjusted development profit margin*
27.4%
30.8%
31.6%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-11
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
42
$
109
$
219
$
303
Provision for income taxes
24
59
115
134
Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders
66
168
334
437
Certain items:
ILG integration
-
22
$
15
$
80
Welk acquisition and integration
5
5
13
10
Other transformation initiatives
-
6
-
6
Other transaction costs
-
1
-
3
Transaction and integration costs
5
34
28
99
Early redemption of senior secured notes
-
-
10
-
Gain on disposition of hotel, land and other
(1
)
-
(8
)
(33
)
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
-
(1
)
-
(17
)
Foreign currency translation
5
3
1
10
Insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
(3
)
(5
)
Change in indemnification asset
(6
)
(1
)
(30
)
2
Other
-
1
(4
)
4
(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net
(3
)
2
(34
)
(39
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
3
5
6
13
Litigation charges
2
2
7
7
Impairment
-
1
4
1
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
-
(6
)
-
(6
)
Early termination of VRI management contract
-
-
-
(2
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
-
(2
)
-
(5
)
Other
2
3
-
3
Adjusted pretax income*
75
207
345
508
Provision for income taxes
(27
)
(76
)
(98
)
(165
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
48
$
131
$
247
$
343
Diluted shares
43.3
43.4
43.8
45.9
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
1.20
$
3.02
$
5.95
$
7.53
Excluding the Impact of Alignment:
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
48
$
98
$
247
$
310
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
1.20
$
2.28
$
5.95
$
6.83
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-12
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
42
$
109
$
219
$
303
Interest expense, net
36
34
106
91
Provision for income taxes
24
59
115
134
Depreciation and amortization
33
33
99
98
Share-based compensation
6
10
25
30
Certain items:
ILG integration
-
22
15
80
Welk acquisition and integration
5
5
13
10
Other transformation initiatives
-
6
-
6
Other transaction costs
-
1
-
3
Transaction and integration costs
5
34
28
99
Early redemption of senior secured notes
-
-
10
-
Gain on disposition of hotel, land and other
(1
)
-
(8
)
(33
)
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
-
(1
)
-
(17
)
Foreign currency translation
5
3
1
10
Insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
(3
)
(5
)
Change in indemnification asset
(6
)
(1
)
(30
)
2
Other
-
1
(4
)
4
(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net
(3
)
2
(34
)
(39
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
3
5
6
13
Litigation charges
2
2
7
7
Impairment
-
1
4
1
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
-
(6
)
-
(6
)
Early termination of VRI management contract
-
-
-
(2
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
-
(2
)
-
(5
)
Other
2
3
-
3
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
150
$
284
$
575
$
727
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
20%
32%
24%
30%
Excluding the Impact of Alignment
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
150
$
240
$
575
$
683
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
20%
28%
24%
28%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|A-13
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
149
$
270
$
578
$
720
Depreciation and amortization
23
23
69
67
Share-based compensation
2
2
6
5
Certain items:
Transaction and integration costs
-
2
-
3
Gain on disposition of hotel, land and other
-
-
(7
)
(33
)
Foreign currency translation
-
(1
)
-
-
Insurance proceeds
(1
)
-
(3
)
(3
)
Change in indemnification asset
(6
)
-
(9
)
-
Other
-
-
(4
)
-
Gains and other income, net
(7
)
(1
)
(23
)
(36
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
3
5
6
13
Litigation charges
2
2
8
7
Impairment
-
1
4
1
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
-
(6
)
-
(6
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
-
(2
)
-
(5
)
Other
1
3
(1
)
3
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
173
$
299
$
647
$
772
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
26%
37%
30%
35%
Excluding the Impact of Alignment
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
173
$
255
$
647
$
728
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
26%
33%
30%
34%
EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
September
September
September
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
23
$
29
$
75
$
108
Depreciation and amortization
7
8
23
24
Share-based compensation
-
1
1
2
Certain items:
|Gain on disposition of hotel, land and other
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
-
(1
)
-
(17
)
Early termination of VRI management contract
-
-
-
(2
)
Foreign currency translation
-
2
-
2
|Other
1
-
1
-
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
30
$
39
$
99
$
117
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
50%
58%
53%
55%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-14
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
265
$
524
Restricted cash (including $84 and $85 from VIEs, respectively)
238
330
Accounts receivable, net (including $14 and $13 from VIEs, respectively)
298
292
Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,885 and $1,792 from VIEs, respectively)
2,291
2,198
Inventory
642
660
Property and equipment, net
1,250
1,139
Goodwill
3,117
3,117
Intangibles, net
868
911
Other (including $88 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)
484
468
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,453
$
9,639
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
238
$
356
Advance deposits
169
158
Accrued liabilities (including $3 and $5 from VIEs, respectively)
359
369
Deferred revenue
371
344
Payroll and benefits liability
193
251
Deferred compensation liability
156
139
Securitized debt, net (including $2,048 and $1,982 from VIEs, respectively)
2,026
1,938
Debt, net
3,031
3,088
Other
165
167
Deferred taxes
335
331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
7,043
7,141
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock - $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,807,873 and 75,744,524 shares issued, respectively
1
1
Treasury stock - at cost; 40,122,822 and 38,263,442 shares, respectively
(2,298
)
(2,054
)
Additional paid-in capital
3,953
3,941
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18
15
Retained earnings
734
593
TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,408
2,496
Noncontrolling interests
2
2
TOTAL EQUITY
2,410
2,498
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
9,453
$
9,639
The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.
A-15
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
219
$
303
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangibles
99
98
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
17
20
Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve
182
130
Share-based compensation
25
30
Impairment charges
2
1
Gains and other income, net
(8
)
(48
)
Deferred income taxes
2
64
Net change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts and contracts receivable
(16
)
6
Vacation ownership notes receivable originations
(749
)
(728
)
Vacation ownership notes receivable collections
461
469
Inventory
80
74
Other assets
(10
)
(21
)
Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities
(103
)
(28
)
Deferred revenue
24
(5
)
Payroll and benefit liabilities
(58
)
52
Deferred compensation liability
12
8
Other liabilities
(2
)
7
Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations
-
(48
)
Purchase of property for future transfer to inventory
(27
)
(12
)
Other, net
(1
)
8
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities
149
380
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash transferred
-
94
Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)