

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) reported that EPRA vacancy rate reduced to 3.7% at 30 September 2023 compared to 4.5% at 30 June 2023.



New leases totaled 8.5 million pounds on 103,500 sq ft have been signed since the start of the second-half of 2023, on average 10.0% above December 2022 ERV, and with a weighted average lease term of 7.8 years. The activity takes 2023 year-to-date lettings to 27.8 million pounds, on average 8.1% ahead of ERV, with a 10.0 year weighted average lease term.



Net debt increased marginally to 1.29 billion pounds at 30 September 2023 from 1.27 billion pounds at 30 June 2023 due principally to project expenditure in the period of 52.0 million pounds.



