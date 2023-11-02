DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 72.4576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1152775 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 282175 EQS News ID: 1763275 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

