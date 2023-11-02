DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMG LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.7587 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72441274 CODE: COMG LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMG LN Sequence No.: 282181 EQS News ID: 1763287 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 02, 2023 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)