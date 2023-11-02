Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.11.2023 | 09:46
46 Leser
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) 

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) 
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Nov-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 269.5595 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63751 
CODE: ACWL LN 
ISIN: LU1829220133 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1829220133 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ACWL LN 
Sequence No.:  282183 
EQS News ID:  1763291 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1763291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2023 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

