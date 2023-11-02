DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 276.5739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5396075 CODE: CEUR LN ISIN: LU1681042609

November 02, 2023 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)