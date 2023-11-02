

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KONAMI Group Corp. (KNM) reported that its first half profit to owners of parent was 26.83 billion yen, an increase of 35.2% from previous year. Earnings per share was 197.95 yen compared to 146.48 yen. Revenue was 153.85 billion yen, up 3.7%.



For fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 302.45 yen, and profit to owners of parent of 41 billion yen, and revenue of 328 billion yen.



