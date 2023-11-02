DJ Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (PABW LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.2083 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4879296 CODE: PABW LN ISIN: LU2182388400 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABW LN Sequence No.: 282226 EQS News ID: 1763389 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 02, 2023 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)