Consero Named Private Equity Wire's Best Regulatory and Compliance Technology of 2023

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Consero Global, the pacesetter in Finance as a Service (FaaS), announced today that it has been recognized by Private Equity Wire for Best Regulatory and Compliance Technology for the 2nd year in a row. The award recognizes excellence among private equity fund managers and their service providers.

"This award is such an honor for us, especially since we're not known for being a compliance provider exclusively," said Scott Tynes, CEO of Consero. "But our FaaS model provides such comprehensive finance and accounting services that our clients remain compliant as they generate accurate reports for all stakeholders."

"It also shows how integral compliance issues are to the proper handling of a firm's finance and accounting needs," said Tynes. "Fund managers understand that regulatory and compliance issues touch every aspect of their business from the front to the back office, so they need that expertise across the firm."

"We've been determined to improve every element of our model continually, and this award proves we've been living up to that commitment," says Bill Klein, President of Consero. "This award only inspires us to further upgrade what we do for our clients."

The Private Equity Wire Awards for service providers were based on nominations from a widespread survey of over 100 fund managers and industry participants.

The Private Equity Wire Award comes just after Consero was named #29 of the fastest-growing businesses in Central Texas by the Austin Business Journal with 52% CAGR from 2020 to 2022. In addition to these prestigious awards, Consero recently won their sixth straight Partner of the Year Award from Sage Intacct.

"All these awards certainly validate our effort," said Klein. "But what drives us, day in and day out, is delivering the kind of timely, accurate and comprehensive reporting that allows our mid-sized clients to have the same rigor and excellence as much larger enterprises."

Consero combines innovative integrated software, including the Consero SIMPL® financial management console, along with traditional CFO, controller, and bookkeeping services. All of this comes without the time, cost, and effort of creating and managing a full, in-house finance and accounting department. With Consero's services, companies of all sizes can afford Fortune 500-level financial tools.

About Consero Global

Founded in 2006 - by Scott Tynes, Bill Klein, and Kiran Jagannath - Consero disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 200 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero Global for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

