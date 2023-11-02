Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
WKN: A0JMJ1 | ISIN: NL0000337319 | Ticker-Symbol: BGPA
Tradegate
02.11.23
12:09 Uhr
2,136 Euro
+0,143
+7,18 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2023 | 07:23
BAM reports €199 million adjusted EBITDA in first nine months

First nine months 2023 trading update

Over the first nine months of 2023, Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA of €199 million, reflecting a margin of 4.4 per cent. The Group performed well in the third quarter in challenging market conditions. The cash position and order backlog are at a good level. BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4.5 per cent for the full-year 2023.

- Stable revenue in both Netherlands and United Kingdom & Ireland divisions;
- Adjusted EBITDA of €199 million in first nine months (adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.4%);
- Adjusted EBITDA of €80 million in third quarter versus €99 million in the comparable period last year, which included €52 million book profit on the Wayss & Freytag transaction;
- Cash position of €0.5 billion, capital ratio improved to 23.6% (mid-year 2023: 22.3%);
- Order book remained at good level of €9.4 billion (mid-year 2023: €9.5 billion).

The full press release:
https://b2c01drupalprdsta1.blob.core.windows.net/www-bam-com-public/2023-11/BAM-2023-11-02-Q3-2023-EN-Press-release.pdf
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
