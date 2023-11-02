BAM reports €199 million adjusted EBITDA in first nine months

First nine months 2023 trading update



Over the first nine months of 2023, Royal BAM Group nv delivered an adjusted EBITDA of €199 million, reflecting a margin of 4.4 per cent. The Group performed well in the third quarter in challenging market conditions. The cash position and order backlog are at a good level. BAM expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 4.5 per cent for the full-year 2023.



- Stable revenue in both Netherlands and United Kingdom & Ireland divisions;

- Adjusted EBITDA of €199 million in first nine months (adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.4%);

- Adjusted EBITDA of €80 million in third quarter versus €99 million in the comparable period last year, which included €52 million book profit on the Wayss & Freytag transaction;

- Cash position of €0.5 billion, capital ratio improved to 23.6% (mid-year 2023: 22.3%);

- Order book remained at good level of €9.4 billion (mid-year 2023: €9.5 billion).



The full press release:

https://b2c01drupalprdsta1.blob.core.windows.net/www-bam-com-public/2023-11/BAM-2023-11-02-Q3-2023-EN-Press-release.pdf

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken