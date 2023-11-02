Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02
[02.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.11.23
IE000JL9SV51
553,570.00
USD
0
5,413,350.55
9.779
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.11.23
IE000BQ3SE47
5,070,550.00
SEK
0
499,020,694.87
98.4155
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.11.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
78,500.76
9.813
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.11.23
IE000LH4DDC2
10,000.00
EUR
0
97,431.64
9.7432