TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. Nominated for Early Stage Startup of the Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLDE) is pleased to announce that the company has been nominated by MusicAlly for Early Stage Music Startup of the Year. TLD3 recently released their highly anticipated music streaming product Streambeatz.

StreamBeatz is TLD3 Entertainment Group's proprietary audio technology product that was designed so you can now stream Lossless high-quality music anywhere you go and carry as many as 1,000 high-resolution songs internally wherever you are.

"The world of music is changing rapidly, and we are positioning TLD3 Entertainment to be at the forefront of all audio streaming companies globally. Our vision is to be the leader from around the world by bringing newer and higher quality Lossless Audio formats to the entertainment seeking consumer. Our new audio format enables playback beyond CD level quality," stated TLD3 Entertainment CEO Gerald Baugh.

StreamBeatz is available for purchase at http://www.Streambeatzplayer.com

ABOUT TLD3 ENTERTAINMENT (TLDE)

TLD3 Entertainment Inc. is a publicly traded New York City digital entertainment and technology company that specializes in music streaming, entertainment streaming, and social networking.

About STREAMBEATZ MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM

Streambeatz is a portable playback and streaming DAC/Amp. It can play and resolve all high-resolution music formats. Streambeatz can connect with headphones, auxiliary sound, speakers, and amplifiers. Additionally, Streambeatz can stream from your phone or any Bluetooth source. Hit the Beat. Be one of the first with new sound. Order your Streambeatz today.

StreamBeatz is available for purchase at http://www.Streambeatzplayer.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our plans to conduct a registered initial public offering in the United States and the timing of the proposed offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering on the time frame that we currently expect or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in our clinical trials or research programs, other negative developments in our business, or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Gerald Baugh, CEO

TLD3 Entertainment Group

276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704-885

New York, NY 10001

(646) 983.6155

Gerald.Baugh@tldecorp.com

SOURCE: TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798604/tld3-entertainment-group-inc-nominated-for-early-stage-startup-of-the-year