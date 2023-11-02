

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BALL) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $203 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $3.57 billion from $3.95 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $203 Mln. vs. $392 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.95 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken