

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.22 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $878.3 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $9.37 billion from $8.41 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



