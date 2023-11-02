Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
02.11.2023 | 11:24
Invitation to news conference: Kamux Corporation publishes its Interim Report for January-September on November 10, 2023

Kamux Corporation Press release 2.11.2023 at 12:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2023 on Friday, November 10, 2023, at approximately 9:00 EET. The report will be available at www.kamux.com after publishing.

News conference for investors, analysts and media will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki at 11:00 EET in English. CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Marko Lehtonen will present the Interim Report.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2023-q3-results

Pre-registration for the on-site news conference is requested. Registrations by November 8, 2023, by email to ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010323

For further information, please contact:
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-news-conference-kamux-corporation-publishes-its-interim-report-for-januaryseptember-on-november-10-2023-301975587.html

