

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $219.0 million, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $225.2 million, or $4.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $234.4 million or $4.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $5.64 billion from $5.45 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $219.0 Mln. vs. $225.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.20 vs. $4.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.88 -Revenue (Q3): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.60 - $16.10



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken