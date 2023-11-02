Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.
Event: Zomedica Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International)
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641216&tp_key=4fcf4cae49
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13742390.
About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.
