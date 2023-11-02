Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2023 | 11:38
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's operational and financial highlights for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0789 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8562 (International)
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641216&tp_key=4fcf4cae49

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13742390.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798109/zomedica-to-report-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-november-13-at-430-pm-et

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.