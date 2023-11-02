

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



Earnings: -$266 million in Q3 vs. -$1.08 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.25 in Q3 vs. -$5.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.48 per share Revenue: $947 million in Q3 vs. $947 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $3.90 - $3.94 Bln



